Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or "the Company") announces today that Brian Tanner has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors.

The Board is considering the Company's options with respect to the future composition of the Board and will issue a further news release if and when a replacement is identified.

Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply, commented: "The Company would like to thank Brian for lending his time and expertise to executing Safe Supply's strategies. We continue to look to review investments in emerging tech and medical testing companies and press forward in addressing current healthcare challenges."

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply, listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focuses on acquiring, investing in, and developing businesses within the medical, wellness, and technology sectors. The Company is committed to driving shareholder value by leveraging innovative, technology-driven solutions to address critical healthcare and wellness needs.

