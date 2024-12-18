INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China has approved Kisunla (donanemab-azbt, 350 mg/20 mL every four weeks injection for IV infusion), Eli Lilly and Company's Alzheimer's treatment for adults with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, which includes people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) as well as people with the mild dementia stage of Alzheimer's disease who have confirmed amyloid pathology.China is the fourth major market in which Kisunla has been approved for use, following approvals in the United States, Japan and Great Britain. In China, it is estimated that nearly 6% of people over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, with nearly 11% over the age of 65 expected to be living with Alzheimer's disease by 2050.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX