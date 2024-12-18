Regulatory News:

The ICAPE Group (ISIN code: FR001400A3Q3 Ticker: ALICA), a global technology distributor of printed circuit boards ("PCB") and custom-made electromechanical parts, today announced the acquisition of 100% of the capital of ALR Services Ltd, a British PCB distributor.

Yann DUIGOU, the ICAPE Group's CEO, stated: "We are delighted to integrate ALR Services, which gives us a footprint in the United Kingdom, a highly competitive market for PCB distribution players. As with all ICAPE Group acquisitions, we identified strong synergies and concrete cross-selling opportunities between our two organizations, which should translate into increased post-integration revenue. In addition, ALR Services' local teams serve a portfolio of 300 active customers, not addressed by the ICAPE Group, to whom they will now be able to offer the full range of services offered by our global platform."

Founded in 1995, ALR Services Ltd. is a British company positioned as a reference partner for printed circuit board distribution. With a portfolio of 300 EMS1 and OEM2 customers in the defense and, to a lesser extent, automotive industries, ALR Services Ltd. expects to achieve revenue of £2.5 million in 2024, i.e. over €3 million.

Thanks to this acquisition, the ICAPE Group expands its business in the United Kingdom, one of Europe's leading PCB distribution markets, while integrating a local structure renowned for its expertise and commitment to continuous improvement. As a result of this merger, ALR Services now has access to an enriched range of services and to the full purchasing power of the ICAPE Group.

This acquisition is financed in cash and will be consolidated in the ICAPE Group's accounts from January 1st, 2025.

About the ICAPE Group

Founded in 1999, the ICAPE Group acts as a key technological expert in the PCB and technical parts supply chain. With a global network of 39 subsidiaries and a major presence in China, where most of the world's PCB production is done, the Group is a one-stop-shop provider for the products and services which are essentials for customers. As of December 31, 2023, the ICAPE Group recorded a consolidated revenue of €179.5 million.

For more information: icape-group.com

1 Electronic Manufacturing Services: electronic subcontractor capable of assembling electronic components and manufacturing complete electronic products.

2 Original Equipment Manufacturer: end customers capable of assembling their own electronic boards in their own factories.

