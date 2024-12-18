ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK), a provider of technology products and services, said on Wednesday that it has received an order of around 165 million euros from a European defense company.Under the terms, Kontron will provide high-performance VPX computing and communication computing units for mobile and stationary surveillance applications.The customer, focused on the development of advanced sensor technologies, will use Kontron's system solution to support its advanced surveillance technology.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX