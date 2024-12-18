DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) has agreed to acquire IQT Group, a provider of engineering managed services for large infrastructure projects, based in Rovigo, Italy. IQT Group focuses on designing and supervising net-zero infrastructure projects for electricity generation and transmission. The company works closely with utility providers, helping both private and public organizations build and modernize integrated electricity and water networks.The acquisition will combine Accenture's generative AI and digital capabilities with IQT Group's infrastructure projects expertise to help clients plan, execute and manage net-zero infrastructure projects more efficiently.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX