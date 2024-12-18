UniCredit, the Italian banking giant, has significantly expanded its position in Commerzbank, raising its total stake to 28 percent through a strategic combination of direct holdings and financial instruments. The position comprises a 9.5 percent direct shareholding and approximately 18.5 percent in derivative instruments. This unexpected move triggered a notable market response, with Commerzbank's shares surging beyond the 16-euro mark, representing a gain of more than 3 percent in early trading to reach 15.94 euros.

Takeover Speculation Intensifies

The Milan-based financial institution has initiated regulatory proceedings to potentially increase its stake up to 29.9 percent, approaching the crucial 30 percent threshold that would necessitate a mandatory public takeover offer. Market experts view this development as a significant step toward a possible acquisition of Germany's second-largest private bank, particularly noteworthy given that UniCredit's average entry price for the entire position remains below current trading levels.

