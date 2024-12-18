TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Lifestyle Co. (TKLF) reported that its net income decreased by 31.6%, to $1.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $2.0 million, last year. Earnings per share was $0.03 compared to $0.05.First half total revenue was $98.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, increased by 32.1% from $74.2 million, last year. Revenue from franchise stores and wholesale customers increased by 53.8%, to $86.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $56.5 million, last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX