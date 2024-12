BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK) plans to sell about 6 percent stake or nearly $2.6 billion in Siemens Energy AG to support the acquisition of software company Altair Engineering Inc., Bloomberg reported.In October this year, Siemens had signed an agreement to acquire Altair for about $10 billion.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX