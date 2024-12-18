Anzeige
WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
Tradegate
18.12.24
18:16 Uhr
375,60 Euro
+2,10
+0,56 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 13:38 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Trane Technologies: Top Podcasts of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Listen to the top episodes of Season 4 of Healthy Spaces with Trane Technologies to hear what's next in climate tech.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Trane Technologies

One way Trane Technologies is building a sustainable future is by having conversations with innovators who are leading the way-one healthy space at a time. In Season 4 of the Healthy Spaces podcast, we talked with sustainability leaders, startups and scientists about what's next in climate tech and how we can make a positive impact together. Here are a few of our top episodes from this season.

1. Climate Talent

In this episode, host Dominique Silva speaks with Opportunity@Work CEO Byron Auguste and Trane Technologies' VP of Talent Betsey Strobl about innovative approaches to workforce development and the importance of skills-based hiring over traditional qualifications.??Listen to the discussion about how companies and organizations can bridge the growing talent shortage gap and effectively build an innovative workforce of the future.?

2. Digital Transformation

How can the digital transformation of the built environment and the cold chain impact sustainability? In this episode, host Oakley Roberts speaks with Riaz Raihan, chief digital officer of Trane Technologies, and Bob Irvin and Ryan Rutledge from Joules Accelerator, the largest climate tech incubator in the southeastern U.S.?Listen to the full episode to hear about the potential for computing power to reduce emissions, what's next for AI in the built environment and how to harness this rapidly evolving technology to make a positive and sustainable impact.

3. Sustainable Futures

How can we support the next generation of climate innovators?? In this episode, host Scott Tew speaks with Deidra Parrish Williams,?Global Corporate Citizenship Leader at Trane Technologies; Alyssa Sharpe, CEO of DigiBridge; and Tyler, Texas science teacher Courtney Clague about how to connect students with real-world sustainability challenges and action in their classrooms and their communities.

4. Spilling the Tea on Sustainability

This episode was recorded live from the Tea Room of BG restaurant inside Bergdorf Goodman where women sustainability leaders gathered to "spill the tea" during NYC Climate Week. Listen to the full episode to hear some of the dynamic women leading the charge on a comprehensive approach to net-zero through climate tech innovation, decarbonization, regenerative agriculture, grid modernization and more.

Subscribe

Find all episodes on your favorite podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
Amazon Music

Learn more about Trane Technologies commitment to sustainability.

Explore a career in sustainability at Trane Technologies.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
