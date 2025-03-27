Trane Technologies: Trane Launches "Cool Air, Hot Takes" Podcast for HVAC Professionals

From electrification to energy efficiency and everything in between - Stay up to date on all things HVAC with this fun and informative podcast

Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has launched "Cool Air, Hot Takes," a new podcast designed to equip Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) professionals with the knowledge and insights they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry. Produced by Trane, the podcast explores the latest trends, innovations, and challenges shaping the future of building climate control.

As buildings increasingly prioritize energy efficiency, indoor environmental quality, and occupant well-being, the role of HVAC has never been more critical. The "Cool Air, Hot Takes" podcast will provide a valuable platform through which HVAC professionals can stay informed about these evolving trends, connect with industry leaders, and gain practical knowledge to implement sustainable solutions in their projects.

Hosted by HVAC industry veterans Charlie Jelen and Dan Gentry who combined have more than 30 years of industry experience, "Cool Air, Hot Takes" delivers a unique blend of in-depth industry insights, unfiltered opinions, and expert interviews, all with a touch of humor. Listeners can expect to hear discussions on topics ranging from sustainable HVAC solutions and the integration of smart building technologies to the growing demand for improved indoor air quality and best practices for installation and maintenance.

"Navigating the rapidly evolving HVAC landscape can be challenging," explains Charlie Jelen, co-host of "Cool Air, Hot Takes" and Sustainable Systems Sales Leader, Trane Technologies. "Dan and I are bringing our passion for the industry and a bit of humor to the table, making it easier and more enjoyable for professionals to stay informed and engaged."

The first episode, titled "How Venture Capital is Shaping the Future of HVAC," features an interview with Jon Horne of the Idea Fund, which was established to invest in seed and early-stage startup companies. The episode explores how venture capital is shaping the HVAC industry and why now is one of the most disruptive times the industry has seen in decades.

Listen to "Cool Air, Hot Takes" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts and on our website. New episodes will be released bi-weekly.



