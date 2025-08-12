Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
Tradegate
12.08.25 | 15:31
370,00 Euro
+0,30 % +1,10
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
369,00370,2016:44
369,00370,2016:44
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trane Technologies: Trane Expands High-Efficiency Precision Cooling Capabilities for Data Center Thermal Management Systems

DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Trane®-by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, is expanding its thermal management system portfolio for data centers with a modern Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH) solution. The cooling solution helps maintain optimal air circulation and temperature levels for servers and other electronic equipment, to promote uptime while reducing power consumption and energy demand.

"We take a customer-centric approach to innovation, design, and services to create precise, custom solutions for unique operating needs and conditions." said Steve Obstein, Vice President and General Manager, Data Centers, Trane Technologies. "Expansion of our airside offer gives our colo and hyperscale customers greater flexibility for configuring custom systems and addresses the growing trend toward a single-source solutions provider."

Trane unifies and integrates thermal management systems through smart controls. Equipped with the Symbio® controller, Trane's CRAH solution offers a broad capacity range and customizable options to help meet the specific needs of data centers, including reduced power consumption, exceptional cooling, and dependable performance. Symbio allows for flexible leader designation and dynamic reassignment for up to 32 units, providing continuous operation and access to a suite of digital solutions for ongoing lifecycle management.

Trane supports operations throughout the lifecycle of data centers with thousands of local service experts across North America, and smart service options for proactive monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved thermal management systems. Integrating thermal management systems as an infrastructure design cornerstone allows the system to act as a performance multiplier that helps drive energy savings, uptime, and return. Over the past six months, Trane has invested in its comprehensive thermal management systems portfolio for data centers with innovations that include scalable liquid cooling platforms, an efficient fan coil wall platform, and larger capacity and higher ambient temperature air-cooled chillers, engineered for AI workloads, sustainability, and future growth.

The addition of the CRAH unit to Trane's data center portfolio enhances its position as a complete thermal solution provider and streamlines business processes for greater efficiency. Trane's unified control system across all portfolios helps provide a seamless and integrated customer experience, reinforcing Trane's commitment to supporting the future of the planet and the goals of our customers.

About Trane
Trane®-by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator-creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments through a broad portfolio of heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems and controls, services, parts, and supply. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

© 2025 Trane. All Rights Reserved.???????
All trademarks referenced in this document are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/trane-expands-high-efficiency-precision-cooling-capabilities-for-data-1059651

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.