Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Ballistic Protection Unit Continues to Ramp-Up Sales and Production With Deliveries of Concealable Body Armor to National Security Products Distributor

Company Successfully Completes Ballistic Testing of "305 PRO" Body Armor Plates Under National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Certification Process in Advance of New Sales to Law Enforcement and Public Safety Agencies

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, announced today that its ballistics protection unit, Safe-Pro USA LLC (Safe Pro USA) continues to ramp up US production to fulfill orders of concealable body armor vests to a national security and safety distribution client. The Company expects to record revenue for these concealable vests in the fourth quarter of 2024, contributing to expected record annual revenue.

Additionally, Safe Pro USA has successfully completed ballistic testing of its advanced, high-performance, ultra-lightweight "305 PRO" body armor plates as part of the process to obtain product certification from the National Institute of Justice (NIJ). Product certification by NIJ will demonstrate compliance with the latest ballistic standard, NIJ 0101.07, for the recently introduced "305 PRO" body armor plate. This certification is expected to create additional sales opportunities with state, local and federal customers that require NIJ certification. Safe Pro USA continues to see increased activity and interest from law enforcement and public safety organizations seeking American-made, ultra-thin and lightweight rifle-rated body armor.

"We are pleased by the growing performance of our ballistic protection subsidiary driven by increased demand for advanced, 'Made in America' protective gear from domestic and international law enforcement and public safety organizations. Providing protective solutions to the brave men and women that keep us all safe remains our primary mission guiding each of our three business units as we continue to position the Company for growth in 2025," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe-Pro USA, a HUBZone-certified small business, is a specialist in the manufacturer of ultra-premium bullet and blast resistant protection equipment utilized by domestic and international customers in the military, law enforcement, and humanitarian/peacekeeping markets. It has more than 30 years of combined experience in the U.S. defense industry with a proven expertise and strength in the design, engineering, and manufacture of advanced armor composites. Safe-Pro USA offers a full array of bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment including complete Explosive Ordnance Disposal ("EOD") Systems, demining aprons and bomb blankets, body armor and ballistic plates. Many of its products are available for purchase by Federal, State and Local government customers and agencies under a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

