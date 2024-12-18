Adcore Inc.: Adcore Launches Proposaly.io in Closed Beta, Revolutionizing Sales Workflows for Businesses Worldwide

Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a global leader in marketing technology empowering businesses to maximize their digital marketing potential with its innovative AI-powered platform ("Marketing Cloud"), is proud to announce the launch of Proposaly.io, a cutting-edge platform now available in closed beta. Proposaly is set to transform the way businesses secure sales and manage client relationships by streamlining the entire sales process into one centralized, automated solution. Adcore will host a webinar to showcase Proposaly's cutting edge features on January 15, 2025, 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

Proposaly.io Tackles the Number One Challenge for Businesses Worldwide: Securing Sales and Acquiring Clients

Traditional sales processes are often inefficient, requiring numerous manual touchpoints that slow deal closures and reduce win rates. Proposaly tackles these inefficiencies head-on by combining marketing presentations, proposal creation, legal agreements, online payments, and project updates into a single, seamless platform.

With Proposaly, businesses will be able to:

Close Deals Faster : Save time with streamlined workflows.

Close More Deals : Simplify the process to turn more opportunities into wins.

Increase Deal Size : Unlock higher revenue potential with integrated upgrades and tipping options.

Easily Create Professional Proposals : Fitting to businesses from all industries.

Deliver a Superior Client Experience: Enhance collaboration with interactive proposals, e-signatures, and automated follow-ups.

Proposaly offers a comprehensive library of customizable templates and user-friendly features, empowering individuals of all technical skill levels to effortlessly create and deliver polished, professional proposals. From crafting and sending proposals to securing client signatures and processing payments, Proposaly streamlines every step of the sales process, providing all the tools needed to close deals efficiently and effectively.

Omri Brill, Adcore CEO and Founder commented, "Proposaly.io represents the future of sales workflows. It's more than just a platform, it's a commitment to helping businesses win more clients with less effort. As we enter this closed beta stage, we're excited to see Proposaly in action and hear firsthand how it transforms the sales process for our clients. Proposaly's mission is simple: Your win is our mission." Mr. Brill continued, "We've been working on Proposaly for nearly a year, and this is the perfect opportunity to thank our dedicated team for their hard work and innovation. Proposaly is by far the most advanced project we've ever developed, and its launch represents a strategic move for Adcore. By tapping into the massive B2B market and stepping beyond marketing technology into the sales tech space, Proposaly positions Adcore as a leader in streamlining the entire sales process for businesses worldwide."

A Strategic Move for Adcore

The launch of Proposaly.io also aligns with Adcore's long-term growth strategy:

High Margins : Transitioning into SaaS enhances profitability.

Competitive Edge : Strengthens Adcore's position as a tech-driven innovator.

Cross-Selling Opportunities : Creates synergies with Adcore's existing effortless marketing services.

Market Expansion: Proposaly.io taps into a broader market of businesses needing sales workflow automation.

The proposal management software market in the United States is projected to be worth US$2.3 billion by 2032. The global proposal management software market is projected to be worth US$6.7 billion by 2032 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2023 to 2030.(1)

Adcore will host a webinar to showcase Proposaly's cutting edge technology and features. To register for the webinar please click here or visit: https://investors.adcore.com/proposaly.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Footnote

(1) https://www.marketresearchintellect.com/product/global-proposal-software-market-size-and-forecast/

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Nick Campbell, CFA

Investor Relations

Telephone: 905-630-0148

Email:nickc@adcore.com Martijn van den Bemd

Chief Partnerships Officer

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email:martijn@adcore.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

