Donnerstag, 29.05.2025
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
WKN: A2QAL1 | ISIN: CA00654B1040 | Ticker-Symbol: ADQ
München
29.05.25 | 08:02
0,169 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADCORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADCORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1660,18515:28
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2025 14:02 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adcore Inc.: Adcore Appointed to Drive Digital Growth for Leading Canadian Investment Fund Manager

One of Canada's Largest Independent Investment Fund Managers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a global leader in marketing technology empowering businesses to maximize their digital marketing potential with its innovative AI-powered platform ("Marketing Cloud"), today announced that it has been appointed to lead the digital marketing efforts for one of Canada's largest independent investment fund managers.

Leveraging Adcore's technology and digital marketing expertise, the Company will increase awareness around upcoming investment product launches and enhance the investment fund's presence within the investment community. Adcore will deliver advanced and customized digital marketing solutions through search and social networks, helping to engage investors through meaningful content, education, thought leadership, and a digital presence that reflects their industry leadership.

Omri Brill, Adcore's CEO and Founder, commented, "We are thrilled to be working with a leading investment firm in Canada. Adcore's expertise in enhancing brand presence and driving efficient marketing campaigns will be critical in achieving the client's goals in the highly competitive investment product field." Mr. Brill continued, "Our goal is to leverage technology to enhance the brand's presence by crafting impactful digital messaging that resonates with the investment community."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Nick Campbell, CFA

Martijn van den Bemd

Investor Relations

Chief Partnerships Officer

Telephone: 905-630-0148

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: nickc@adcore.com

Email: martijn@adcore.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/adcore-appointed-to-drive-digital-growth-for-leading-canadian-in-1032832

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
