Adcore Inc.: Adcore Australia Delivers Record January 2026 Performance

Net Revenue Up 101% Year-over-Year

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a global leader in marketing technology empowering businesses to maximize their digital marketing potential with its innovative AI-powered platform ("Marketing Cloud"), today announced preliminary, unaudited January 2026 results for Adcore Australia Pty Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Adcore ("Adcore Australia"), highlighting a record month in Net Revenue growth and continued momentum driven by an increasingly diversified set of services.

Key highlights January 2026 (Preliminary Unaudited)

Net Revenue: Reached nearly AUD $500,000, reflecting a substantial year-over-year increase of +101% and a month-over-month gain of +28%

Record Month: Best month recorded since monthly branch revenue tracking began

New Growth Pillars: More than 40% of the incremental revenue increase was generated from activities introduced in 2025, including: SEO and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) Affiliate programs Upper-funnel growth , including branding and awareness initiatives , with expansion beyond digital into more traditional channels such as linear TV



Adcore Australia's January performance is particularly notable given that Q1 traditionally sees lower activity than Q4. Delivering +28% month-over-month growth from December underscores strong execution and demand across both core performance services and newer revenue streams.

"Adcore Australia delivered an exceptional start to 2026, with net revenue up 101% year-over-year and up 28% from December, a result that's particularly meaningful given Q1 is typically seasonally softer than Q4," said Omri Brill, Adcore CEO and Founder.

Mr. Brill continued, "What excites me most is the quality of the growth: over 40% of the increase came from new initiatives we introduced in 2025, including SEO and GEO, affiliates, and upper-funnel branding and awareness activity, even extending into traditional media like linear TV. This is a strong signal of a more balanced, resilient revenue model and a direction we believe can be replicated across other regions."

Important note regarding preliminary results

The January 2026 results referenced in this release are preliminary and unaudited, based on internal reporting currently available to management. Final results remain subject to completion of month-end closing procedures and may differ due to adjustments and other developments.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

