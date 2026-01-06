Anzeige
WKN: A2QAL1 | ISIN: CA00654B1040
München
06.01.26 | 08:03
0,088 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADCORE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADCORE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0840,11114:27
Adcore Inc.: Adcore Appointed by Selfie Leslie to Accelerate Digital Marketing Performance

A Leading Boutique Women's Apparel Brand

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a global leader in marketing technology empowering businesses to maximize their digital marketing potential with its innovative AI-powered platform ("Marketing Cloud"), today announced that it has been appointed by Selfie Leslie, a leading boutique apparel brand, to spearhead its performance marketing initiatives, including media mix modeling.

Adcore's technology and expertise will elevate Selfie Leslie's digital marketing strategy, enhancing engagement across all channels. Leveraging Adcore's cutting-edge Feeditor App and Marketing Cloud, Adcore will oversee campaigns across Selfie Leslie's extensive product feed, driving stronger performance and awareness.

Omri Brill, Adcore CEO and Founder, commented, "We're thrilled to begin working with Selfie Leslie, a leading boutique women's apparel brand. Selfie Leslie has built a reputation for bringing style and convenience to customers and we see tremendous potential in helping them reach new audiences and enhance their customer engagement. This mandate includes our growing media mix modeling solution where we leverage Adcore's data analytics expertise to further enhance performance and deliver measurable results."

Selfie Leslie's Head of Marketing, Maricar Craig, commented, "Partnering with Adcore represents an exciting new chapter for Selfie Leslie. We're eager to tap into Adcore's digital marketing expertise and advanced e-commerce technologies to elevate our brand presence and accelerate our growth ambitions."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner, Verified Amazon Partner, and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company and how the use of the Company's technologies may enhance Selfie Leslie's performance. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Nick Campbell, CFA
Investor Relations
Telephone: 905-630-0148
Email: nickc@adcore.com

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/adcore-appointed-by-selfie-leslie-to-accelerate-digital-marketin-1124197

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
