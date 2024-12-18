BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch Data Protection Authority or Dutch DPA, has imposed a fine of 4.75 million euros on the streaming service, Netflix. An investigation started by the Dutch DPA in 2019 found that Netflix did not inform customers clearly enough in its privacy statement about what exactly Netflix does with the data. Also, customers did not receive sufficient information when they asked Netflix which data the company collects about them.The Dutch DPA or Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens is the independent regulator in the Netherlands that stands up for the right to the protection of personal data.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX