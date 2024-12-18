Schneider Electric donated state-of-the-art solutions for energy management and facility security.

This symbolic act demonstrates Schneider Electric's ability to mobilize resources for a multi-secular historic monument.

The success of this project is a result of ingenious solutions used to address logistics and complex constraints encountered on site.

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, is delighted and honored to have contributed, by means of donations, to the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The donated solutions have made it possible to secure and monitor the site's electrical facilities. The Building Management System (BMS) is thus able to manage and optimize the monument's energy consumption, incorporating 21st century innovations into a cathedral that represents a high point in medieval art, classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1991.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241218367845/en/

Schneider Electric has contributed to restoring Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (Photo: Business Wire)

The fire that severely damaged the cathedral on April 15, 2019, sparked an incredible wave of solidarity that Schneider Electric wanted to be a part of. "It's an obvious move for Schneider Electric to support actions of this type for symbolic and prestigious sites, as we have done in the past for the Comédie Française state theater and the Antarctic station," highlights Gilles Vermot Desroches, Director of Citizenship, and Institutional Affairs at Schneider Electric.

Innovations for the Future

Schneider Electric provided expertise, products, and solutions thanks to a donation agreement. As such, the Group supplied all the equipment required to supply power to the site and for its security (20 kV HV cells, a 20 kV/410V 1250 kVA transformer, general and divisional electrical switchboards, inverters, safety lighting, devices etc.), as well as the tools for the technical management of the building, making it possible to monitor the functioning of the network and control its power consumption (automatic control systems, sensors, controllers, communication buses etc.).

In addition to the equipment, Schneider Electric is carrying out some of the maintenance of the electrical distribution equipment, providing some of the engineering, studies, commissioning, and programming of the installed systems, as well as the training of future users.

The old electrical installation was inoperable due to the fire and without electricity, reopening was impossible. The new network ensures the distribution and security of the energy supply, incorporating innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies that optimize the management of its electricity consumption and help ensure the safety of the cathedral.

State-of-the-Art Fire Prevention

The project team opted for cutting-edge fire safety solutions:

Additional devices for enhanced fire protection and prevention (Acti9 Active AFDD) for the socket circuits.

Overheating cable sensors (HeatTags) in all electrical cabinets.

These two innovations ensure the facility functions properly through continuous monitoring and by sending alerts in the event of any changes, even before a problem occurs.

A Shared Commitment

The project team had to deal with a large number of technical issues demanding ingenuity and preparation.

One such issue was the delivery and installation in early 2024 of the connected TRIHAL transformer, a key element of the cathedral's power supply. Delivered by truck and then raised onto the site above the construction area, this 3.2-ton block was then lowered via a hoist into position in the basement of the presbytery. A specific study had to be carried out for the lifting operation.

Installing the high-voltage substation in an underground vaulted cellar with considerable access and space constraints was also an issue resolved with customized equipment and support.

"This is a project for which the logistics have been quite tricky and required excellent coordination with the other players on site," said Cédric Larcher, Regional Manager of the Electrical Distribution Application Center at Schneider Electric France, responsible for management, performance, and monitoring on site.

In addition to providing infrastructure, around 60 Schneider Electric employees (from factory workers to the site's network designers) contributed knowledge and expertise as part of a skills transfer program. Schneider Electric's support also included training partner companies such as the panel builder Ateliers Electriques de France (based in Val-de-Marne) to install the main low-voltage cabinet, FBS Electricité (based in Seine-Maritime) to install the high-voltage substation, ERM (based in Eure) to create specific support structures and Transport Avex (based in Val-de-Marne) to carry out the extremely tricky handling operations in the basement of the presbytery.

To learn more: web page

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all

www.se.com/ca

Discover Life Is On

Follow us on: Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube Instagram Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241218367845/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Edelman on behalf of Schneider Electric, Juan Pablo Guerrero

Phone: +1 416 875 7173, Email: juan.guerrero@edelman.com