Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: EXN), a global leader in cybersecurity, announces that the Board of Directors of Exclusive Networks SA (the Company), which met today, has acknowledged the completion on December 17, 2024 of the acquisition of 66.66% of the Company's share capital and voting rights by a consortium formed by Clayton Dubilier Rice LLP (CD&R), Everest UK Holdco (an entity controlled by Permira), and the Company's founder, Mr Olivier Breittmayer.

To reflect the consortium's acquisition of control over the Company, the composition of the Board of Directors was modified. The Board of Directors acknowledged the resignation of Mr Pierre Pozzo, partner at Permira, from his position as Director and decided to co-opt Mr Gregory Laï, partner at CD&R, as a non-independent Director.

The co-optation of Mr Gregory Laï, for the remainder of his predecessor's term of office (i.e., until the date of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025), will be submitted to the Company's shareholders for ratification at the Company's next General Meeting.

The Board of Directors also acknowledged the resignation of Mr Pierre Pozzo from his role as member of the Company's Audit and Risks Committee, and decided to appoint Mr Gregory Laï as a new member of such Committee.

Following the above changes, the composition of the Company's Board of Directors and Audit and Risks Committee continues to comply with applicable laws and regulations and with the recommendations of the Afep-Medef Code, which the Company refers to.

Gregory Laï

Mr Gregory Laï has been a partner at Clayton Dubilier Rice, LLC since 2007, whose expertise lies in the valuation of investments and the creation of value strategies following acquisitions.

Mr Gregory Laï currently holds directorships with Mobilux, Morrisons, Motor Fuel Group and Westbury Street Holdings.

