Mittwoch, 18.12.2024
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
18.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,500 Euro
+0,020
+1,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
18.12.2024 18:28 Uhr
188 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Dec-2024 / 16:56 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
18 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               18 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      111,319 
Highest price paid per share:         128.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          123.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.0673p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,334,801 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,334,801) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      127.0673p                    111,319

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
35               124.00          08:15:52         00316580428TRLO1     XLON 
1714              124.00          08:15:52         00316580429TRLO1     XLON 
874              124.00          08:15:52         00316580430TRLO1     XLON 
586              123.00          08:25:15         00316591244TRLO1     XLON 
1076              123.00          08:25:15         00316591245TRLO1     XLON 
831              123.00          08:25:15         00316591246TRLO1     XLON 
56               124.50          08:39:51         00316608814TRLO1     XLON 
500              124.50          08:45:22         00316615267TRLO1     XLON 
400              124.50          08:45:40         00316615662TRLO1     XLON 
300              124.50          08:46:17         00316616357TRLO1     XLON 
600              125.50          10:20:01         00316706613TRLO1     XLON 
232              125.50          11:19:56         00316710290TRLO1     XLON 
33               125.50          11:19:56         00316710291TRLO1     XLON 
200              125.50          11:25:46         00316710491TRLO1     XLON 
200              125.50          11:30:12         00316710705TRLO1     XLON 
200              125.50          11:33:38         00316710789TRLO1     XLON 
160              125.50          11:36:03         00316710884TRLO1     XLON 
7178              126.00          11:39:52         00316710982TRLO1     XLON 
843              126.00          11:39:52         00316710983TRLO1     XLON 
484              126.50          11:46:28         00316711501TRLO1     XLON 
660              126.50          11:46:28         00316711502TRLO1     XLON 
50               126.50          11:46:28         00316711503TRLO1     XLON 
1615              126.50          11:46:28         00316711504TRLO1     XLON 
758              126.50          11:46:45         00316711511TRLO1     XLON 
65               126.50          11:46:45         00316711512TRLO1     XLON 
812              126.50          11:51:04         00316711688TRLO1     XLON 
400              126.50          12:23:36         00316712675TRLO1     XLON 
1167              127.50          13:31:51         00316714807TRLO1     XLON 
500              127.00          13:39:52         00316714986TRLO1     XLON 
1991              127.00          13:39:52         00316714987TRLO1     XLON 
59               127.00          13:39:53         00316714988TRLO1     XLON 
115              127.00          13:39:53         00316714989TRLO1     XLON 
1460              127.00          13:39:53         00316714990TRLO1     XLON 
705              127.00          13:39:53         00316714991TRLO1     XLON 
2589              126.50          13:39:58         00316714996TRLO1     XLON 
5               127.00          13:39:58         00316714997TRLO1     XLON 
697              127.00          13:39:58         00316714998TRLO1     XLON 
665              127.00          13:39:58         00316714999TRLO1     XLON 
748              127.00          13:39:58         00316715000TRLO1     XLON 
300              127.00          13:40:20         00316715011TRLO1     XLON 
26               128.00          13:45:35         00316715155TRLO1     XLON 
695              128.00          13:45:35         00316715156TRLO1     XLON 
7500              128.00          13:45:35         00316715157TRLO1     XLON 
709              128.00          13:45:35         00316715158TRLO1     XLON 
320              128.00          13:45:35         00316715159TRLO1     XLON 
500              128.00          13:51:03         00316715285TRLO1     XLON 
1726              127.50          14:16:40         00316716452TRLO1     XLON 
863              127.50          14:16:40         00316716453TRLO1     XLON 
513              127.50          14:16:40         00316716454TRLO1     XLON 
160              127.50          14:16:40         00316716455TRLO1     XLON 
2144              127.00          14:16:48         00316716460TRLO1     XLON 
327              127.00          14:16:48         00316716461TRLO1     XLON 
1484              127.00          14:16:48         00316716462TRLO1     XLON 
160              127.00          14:16:48         00316716463TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.00          14:17:18         00316716488TRLO1     XLON 
2558              127.00          14:29:27         00316716840TRLO1     XLON 
100              127.50          14:35:42         00316717107TRLO1     XLON 
920              127.50          14:35:42         00316717108TRLO1     XLON 
1685              127.00          14:48:40         00316717931TRLO1     XLON 
518              127.50          14:48:40         00316717932TRLO1     XLON 
251              127.50          14:48:40         00316717933TRLO1     XLON 
757              127.50          14:48:40         00316717934TRLO1     XLON 
710              127.50          14:48:40         00316717935TRLO1     XLON 
400              127.50          14:49:00         00316717940TRLO1     XLON 
2509              127.50          15:19:57         00316719472TRLO1     XLON 
837              127.50          15:19:57         00316719473TRLO1     XLON 
1305              128.00          15:25:51         00316719688TRLO1     XLON 
128              128.00          15:25:51         00316719689TRLO1     XLON 
41               128.00          15:25:51         00316719690TRLO1     XLON 
66               128.00          15:25:51         00316719691TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2024 11:57 ET (16:57 GMT)

65               128.00          15:25:51         00316719692TRLO1     XLON 
1667              127.50          15:26:16         00316719714TRLO1     XLON 
1732              127.00          16:09:51         00316721733TRLO1     XLON 
866              127.00          16:09:51         00316721734TRLO1     XLON 
2597              127.00          16:09:51         00316721735TRLO1     XLON 
1351              127.50          16:09:51         00316721736TRLO1     XLON 
702              127.50          16:09:51         00316721737TRLO1     XLON 
707              127.50          16:09:51         00316721738TRLO1     XLON 
633              127.50          16:09:51         00316721739TRLO1     XLON 
652              127.50          16:09:51         00316721740TRLO1     XLON 
316              127.50          16:09:51         00316721741TRLO1     XLON 
626              127.50          16:09:51         00316721742TRLO1     XLON 
373              127.50          16:09:51         00316721743TRLO1     XLON 
316              127.50          16:09:51         00316721744TRLO1     XLON 
316              127.50          16:09:51         00316721745TRLO1     XLON 
1728              127.50          16:09:51         00316721746TRLO1     XLON 
909              127.50          16:09:51         00316721747TRLO1     XLON 
1593              126.50          16:09:52         00316721748TRLO1     XLON 
1400              126.50          16:09:52         00316721749TRLO1     XLON 
2262              126.50          16:09:52         00316721750TRLO1     XLON 
189              127.00          16:09:52         00316721751TRLO1     XLON 
374              127.00          16:09:52         00316721752TRLO1     XLON 
344              127.00          16:09:52         00316721753TRLO1     XLON 
905              127.00          16:09:52         00316721754TRLO1     XLON 
680              127.00          16:09:52         00316721755TRLO1     XLON 
682              127.00          16:09:52         00316721756TRLO1     XLON 
699              127.00          16:09:52         00316721757TRLO1     XLON 
374              127.00          16:09:52         00316721758TRLO1     XLON 
692              127.00          16:09:52         00316721759TRLO1     XLON 
375              127.00          16:09:52         00316721760TRLO1     XLON 
110              127.00          16:10:04         00316721768TRLO1     XLON 
1495              128.00          16:11:14         00316721823TRLO1     XLON 
713              128.00          16:11:14         00316721824TRLO1     XLON 
764              128.00          16:11:14         00316721825TRLO1     XLON 
697              128.00          16:11:14         00316721826TRLO1     XLON 
2               128.00          16:11:14         00316721827TRLO1     XLON 
703              128.00          16:11:14         00316721828TRLO1     XLON 
3845              128.00          16:11:14         00316721829TRLO1     XLON 
3               128.00          16:11:14         00316721830TRLO1     XLON 
5               128.00          16:11:14         00316721831TRLO1     XLON 
345              128.00          16:11:14         00316721832TRLO1     XLON 
802              128.00          16:11:14         00316721833TRLO1     XLON 
906              128.50          16:11:59         00316721911TRLO1     XLON 
803              128.50          16:11:59         00316721912TRLO1     XLON 
100              128.50          16:11:59         00316721913TRLO1     XLON 
500              128.50          16:12:08         00316721935TRLO1     XLON 
555              128.00          16:16:56         00316722211TRLO1     XLON 
1183              128.00          16:16:56         00316722212TRLO1     XLON 
938              128.00          16:16:56         00316722213TRLO1     XLON 
63               128.00          16:16:56         00316722214TRLO1     XLON 
737              128.00          16:16:56         00316722215TRLO1     XLON 
819              128.00          16:17:52         00316722285TRLO1     XLON 
515              128.00          16:17:52         00316722286TRLO1     XLON 
318              128.00          16:17:52         00316722287TRLO1     XLON 
702              128.00          16:17:52         00316722288TRLO1     XLON 
819              128.00          16:17:52         00316722289TRLO1     XLON 
819              128.00          16:17:52         00316722290TRLO1     XLON 
409              128.00          16:17:52         00316722291TRLO1     XLON 
730              128.00          16:17:53         00316722293TRLO1     XLON 
399              128.00          16:17:55         00316722294TRLO1     XLON 
807              127.50          16:24:44         00316722750TRLO1     XLON 
1613              127.50          16:24:44         00316722751TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  366026 
EQS News ID:  2054215 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2054215&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2024 11:57 ET (16:57 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
