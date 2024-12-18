Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 18-Dec-2024 / 16:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 18 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 18 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 111,319 Highest price paid per share: 128.50p Lowest price paid per share: 123.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.0673p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,334,801 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,334,801) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.0673p 111,319

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 35 124.00 08:15:52 00316580428TRLO1 XLON 1714 124.00 08:15:52 00316580429TRLO1 XLON 874 124.00 08:15:52 00316580430TRLO1 XLON 586 123.00 08:25:15 00316591244TRLO1 XLON 1076 123.00 08:25:15 00316591245TRLO1 XLON 831 123.00 08:25:15 00316591246TRLO1 XLON 56 124.50 08:39:51 00316608814TRLO1 XLON 500 124.50 08:45:22 00316615267TRLO1 XLON 400 124.50 08:45:40 00316615662TRLO1 XLON 300 124.50 08:46:17 00316616357TRLO1 XLON 600 125.50 10:20:01 00316706613TRLO1 XLON 232 125.50 11:19:56 00316710290TRLO1 XLON 33 125.50 11:19:56 00316710291TRLO1 XLON 200 125.50 11:25:46 00316710491TRLO1 XLON 200 125.50 11:30:12 00316710705TRLO1 XLON 200 125.50 11:33:38 00316710789TRLO1 XLON 160 125.50 11:36:03 00316710884TRLO1 XLON 7178 126.00 11:39:52 00316710982TRLO1 XLON 843 126.00 11:39:52 00316710983TRLO1 XLON 484 126.50 11:46:28 00316711501TRLO1 XLON 660 126.50 11:46:28 00316711502TRLO1 XLON 50 126.50 11:46:28 00316711503TRLO1 XLON 1615 126.50 11:46:28 00316711504TRLO1 XLON 758 126.50 11:46:45 00316711511TRLO1 XLON 65 126.50 11:46:45 00316711512TRLO1 XLON 812 126.50 11:51:04 00316711688TRLO1 XLON 400 126.50 12:23:36 00316712675TRLO1 XLON 1167 127.50 13:31:51 00316714807TRLO1 XLON 500 127.00 13:39:52 00316714986TRLO1 XLON 1991 127.00 13:39:52 00316714987TRLO1 XLON 59 127.00 13:39:53 00316714988TRLO1 XLON 115 127.00 13:39:53 00316714989TRLO1 XLON 1460 127.00 13:39:53 00316714990TRLO1 XLON 705 127.00 13:39:53 00316714991TRLO1 XLON 2589 126.50 13:39:58 00316714996TRLO1 XLON 5 127.00 13:39:58 00316714997TRLO1 XLON 697 127.00 13:39:58 00316714998TRLO1 XLON 665 127.00 13:39:58 00316714999TRLO1 XLON 748 127.00 13:39:58 00316715000TRLO1 XLON 300 127.00 13:40:20 00316715011TRLO1 XLON 26 128.00 13:45:35 00316715155TRLO1 XLON 695 128.00 13:45:35 00316715156TRLO1 XLON 7500 128.00 13:45:35 00316715157TRLO1 XLON 709 128.00 13:45:35 00316715158TRLO1 XLON 320 128.00 13:45:35 00316715159TRLO1 XLON 500 128.00 13:51:03 00316715285TRLO1 XLON 1726 127.50 14:16:40 00316716452TRLO1 XLON 863 127.50 14:16:40 00316716453TRLO1 XLON 513 127.50 14:16:40 00316716454TRLO1 XLON 160 127.50 14:16:40 00316716455TRLO1 XLON 2144 127.00 14:16:48 00316716460TRLO1 XLON 327 127.00 14:16:48 00316716461TRLO1 XLON 1484 127.00 14:16:48 00316716462TRLO1 XLON 160 127.00 14:16:48 00316716463TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 14:17:18 00316716488TRLO1 XLON 2558 127.00 14:29:27 00316716840TRLO1 XLON 100 127.50 14:35:42 00316717107TRLO1 XLON 920 127.50 14:35:42 00316717108TRLO1 XLON 1685 127.00 14:48:40 00316717931TRLO1 XLON 518 127.50 14:48:40 00316717932TRLO1 XLON 251 127.50 14:48:40 00316717933TRLO1 XLON 757 127.50 14:48:40 00316717934TRLO1 XLON 710 127.50 14:48:40 00316717935TRLO1 XLON 400 127.50 14:49:00 00316717940TRLO1 XLON 2509 127.50 15:19:57 00316719472TRLO1 XLON 837 127.50 15:19:57 00316719473TRLO1 XLON 1305 128.00 15:25:51 00316719688TRLO1 XLON 128 128.00 15:25:51 00316719689TRLO1 XLON 41 128.00 15:25:51 00316719690TRLO1 XLON 66 128.00 15:25:51 00316719691TRLO1 XLON

65 128.00 15:25:51 00316719692TRLO1 XLON 1667 127.50 15:26:16 00316719714TRLO1 XLON 1732 127.00 16:09:51 00316721733TRLO1 XLON 866 127.00 16:09:51 00316721734TRLO1 XLON 2597 127.00 16:09:51 00316721735TRLO1 XLON 1351 127.50 16:09:51 00316721736TRLO1 XLON 702 127.50 16:09:51 00316721737TRLO1 XLON 707 127.50 16:09:51 00316721738TRLO1 XLON 633 127.50 16:09:51 00316721739TRLO1 XLON 652 127.50 16:09:51 00316721740TRLO1 XLON 316 127.50 16:09:51 00316721741TRLO1 XLON 626 127.50 16:09:51 00316721742TRLO1 XLON 373 127.50 16:09:51 00316721743TRLO1 XLON 316 127.50 16:09:51 00316721744TRLO1 XLON 316 127.50 16:09:51 00316721745TRLO1 XLON 1728 127.50 16:09:51 00316721746TRLO1 XLON 909 127.50 16:09:51 00316721747TRLO1 XLON 1593 126.50 16:09:52 00316721748TRLO1 XLON 1400 126.50 16:09:52 00316721749TRLO1 XLON 2262 126.50 16:09:52 00316721750TRLO1 XLON 189 127.00 16:09:52 00316721751TRLO1 XLON 374 127.00 16:09:52 00316721752TRLO1 XLON 344 127.00 16:09:52 00316721753TRLO1 XLON 905 127.00 16:09:52 00316721754TRLO1 XLON 680 127.00 16:09:52 00316721755TRLO1 XLON 682 127.00 16:09:52 00316721756TRLO1 XLON 699 127.00 16:09:52 00316721757TRLO1 XLON 374 127.00 16:09:52 00316721758TRLO1 XLON 692 127.00 16:09:52 00316721759TRLO1 XLON 375 127.00 16:09:52 00316721760TRLO1 XLON 110 127.00 16:10:04 00316721768TRLO1 XLON 1495 128.00 16:11:14 00316721823TRLO1 XLON 713 128.00 16:11:14 00316721824TRLO1 XLON 764 128.00 16:11:14 00316721825TRLO1 XLON 697 128.00 16:11:14 00316721826TRLO1 XLON 2 128.00 16:11:14 00316721827TRLO1 XLON 703 128.00 16:11:14 00316721828TRLO1 XLON 3845 128.00 16:11:14 00316721829TRLO1 XLON 3 128.00 16:11:14 00316721830TRLO1 XLON 5 128.00 16:11:14 00316721831TRLO1 XLON 345 128.00 16:11:14 00316721832TRLO1 XLON 802 128.00 16:11:14 00316721833TRLO1 XLON 906 128.50 16:11:59 00316721911TRLO1 XLON 803 128.50 16:11:59 00316721912TRLO1 XLON 100 128.50 16:11:59 00316721913TRLO1 XLON 500 128.50 16:12:08 00316721935TRLO1 XLON 555 128.00 16:16:56 00316722211TRLO1 XLON 1183 128.00 16:16:56 00316722212TRLO1 XLON 938 128.00 16:16:56 00316722213TRLO1 XLON 63 128.00 16:16:56 00316722214TRLO1 XLON 737 128.00 16:16:56 00316722215TRLO1 XLON 819 128.00 16:17:52 00316722285TRLO1 XLON 515 128.00 16:17:52 00316722286TRLO1 XLON 318 128.00 16:17:52 00316722287TRLO1 XLON 702 128.00 16:17:52 00316722288TRLO1 XLON 819 128.00 16:17:52 00316722289TRLO1 XLON 819 128.00 16:17:52 00316722290TRLO1 XLON 409 128.00 16:17:52 00316722291TRLO1 XLON 730 128.00 16:17:53 00316722293TRLO1 XLON 399 128.00 16:17:55 00316722294TRLO1 XLON 807 127.50 16:24:44 00316722750TRLO1 XLON 1613 127.50 16:24:44 00316722751TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 366026 EQS News ID: 2054215 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

