The new fund is expected to be the largest infrastructure fund to hold a final closing worldwide in 2024

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN), one of the world's leading infrastructure investment firms, announces today that it has successfully closed its fifth flagship fund above target, raising €10.2 billion ($10.7 billion).

The new fund is expected to be the largest infrastructure fund to reach a final closing worldwide in 2024. Its size represents an increase of over 50% from Antin's previous Flagship Fund IV, which closed in 2020 at €6.5 billion. The outcome is a standout achievement in the current fundraising environment.

Flagship Fund V achieved this successful result through the support of both existing investors, as evidenced by the fund's re-up rate of more than 90%, and new relationships. Over 120 new investors joined the fund, further diversifying Antin's growing investor base. Commitments from North America in the new fund were nearly five times larger than in Antin's prior flagship fund. Commitments from Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America also significantly increased.

Alain Rauscher, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, said: "Exceeding our target for Flagship Fund V in today's challenging fundraising environment is a major achievement that underscores the trust our investors place in our investment strategy and expertise. We are extremely grateful for their continued partnership and look forward to investing the new fund in essential businesses that support communities, drive long-term value and foster a more resilient society."

The new fund will continue Antin's 17-year successful history of making value added infrastructure investments across Europe and North America in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. To date, Flagship Fund V has already invested approximately 40% of its capital in five companies, including Blue Elephant Energy, Consilium Safety, Opdenergy, Portakabin and Proxima, with a strong pipeline of future opportunities.

Evercore Private Funds Group acted as global placement agent for the fundraise and Kirkland Ellis acted as Antin's legal advisor.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €32 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

