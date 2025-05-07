Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Antin Infrastructure Partners SA are invited to attend the Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") that will be held at 14:30 on 11 June 2025 at 9, Place Vendôme, 75001 Paris.

The preliminary notice of the Meeting was published in the French legal gazette (BALO) No.49 of 23 April 2025. It includes the Meeting's agenda, the draft resolutions that the Board of Directors will submit to the shareholders' vote, and the main modalities for attending, voting and exercising shareholders rights.

The notice of the Meeting will be published in the French legal gazette (BALO) and a French legal announcement journal within the legal and regulatory deadlines.

The preparatory documents and information relating to the Meeting are made available to shareholders and may be consulted or communicated in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations. They are available on the website https://www.antin-ip.com/shareholders.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33bn in Assets Under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

Contacts:

Media

Thomas Kamm, Partner Head of Communications

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57