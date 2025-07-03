Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin informs the public of the following:

Available resources on 30 June 2025: 86,747 Antin shares and €263,686

86,747 Antin shares and €263,686 Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2025: 1,564

1,564 Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2025: 1,730

1,730 Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2025: 302,089 shares for €3,299,291

302,089 shares for €3,299,291 Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2025: 301,874 shares for €3,299,057

As a reminder:

at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin share and €2,000,000

at 31 December 2024, the available resources were 87,015 Antin shares and €256,549

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Sell side Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR January 2025 02/01/2025 2,375 16 26,524.00 3,000 12 33,592.50 03/01/2025 2,051 21 22,969.15 1,800 14 20,243.70 06/01/2025 2,200 7 25,171.96 2,250 11 25,775.10 07/01/2025 2,823 13 32,206.76 2,823 15 32,378.12 08/01/2025 4,600 22 52,324.08 2,625 12 30,109.80 09/01/2025 3,141 16 34,860.07 2,000 9 22,222.60 10/01/2025 4,400 17 48,059.00 3,100 5 33,981.89 13/01/2025 2,250 16 24,027.53 751 3 8,035.85 14/01/2025 1,780 8 19,023.22 3,130 25 33,674.11 15/01/2025 2,000 14 21,507.80 5,250 19 57,244.95 16/01/2025 1,460 12 16,503.40 2,500 14 28,497.50 17/01/2025 3,000 17 32,862.90 1,796 10 19,835.20 20/01/2025 4,370 20 47,594.54 2,780 20 30,513.00 21/01/2025 2,030 10 21,857.01 2,276 16 24,611.30 22/01/2025 4,000 25 43,305.20 2,466 16 26,874.22 23/01/2025 2,225 15 23,843.55 3,250 16 35,001.85 24/01/2025 2,200 10 23,780.02 1,148 9 12,465.33 27/01/2025 3,000 13 32,055.00 2,200 7 23,562.88 28/01/2025 2,684 20 28,683.91 2,684 20 28,793.42 29/01/2025 2,215 12 23,633.39 760 8 8,124.17 30/01/2025 2,080 11 22,616.67 5,500 20 60,027.55 31/01/2025 2,675 12 29,291.52 4,053 29 44,822.94 February 2025 03/02/2025 3,480 16 38,349.60 2,575 19 28,433.15 04/02/2025 2,000 13 22,033.20 200 2 2,204.00 05/02/2025 1,675 8 18,266.55 1,675 15 18,319.98 06/02/2025 2,075 10 22,889.53 2,063 18 22,859.48 07/02/2025 2,756 20 30,474.75 3,006 13 33,299.87 10/02/2025 2,337 6 26,175.80 2,875 19 32,235.36 11/02/2025 1,850 7 20,630.46 2,322 18 26,059.57 12/02/2025 4,251 26 47,614.18 2,800 13 31,518.76 13/02/2025 4,191 30 46,899.80 4,601 33 51,582.27 14/02/2025 4,000 23 45,829.20 4,000 16 45,944.00 17/02/2025 2,375 13 27,022.51 3,125 18 35,675.94 18/02/2025 3,250 19 37,475.43 3,250 19 37,608.03 19/02/2025 3,000 15 34,616.70 2,250 15 26,106.30 20/02/2025 2,700 14 30,963.06 3,450 14 39,679.14 21/02/2025 3,724 14 43,329.86 4,024 15 46,935.53 24/02/2025 4,250 27 49,285.55 2,747 21 31,967.94 25/02/2025 5,000 19 57,340.00 3,250 20 37,419.85 26/02/2025 3,043 27 34,832.92 3,749 19 43,051.64 27/02/2025 3,800 17 43,942.44 4,375 18 50,723.75 28/02/2025 6,000 27 68,490.00 March 2025 03/03/2025 2,375 17 26,897.59 3,125 13 35,499.06 04/03/2025 5,100 24 57,737.61 3,500 24 39,773.65 05/03/2025 6,000 19 66,255.60 6,950 31 78,020.01 06/03/2025 3,008 16 34,838.66 3,758 15 43,698.78 07/03/2025 3,850 13 44,397.82 4,000 24 46,259.60 10/03/2025 4,250 11 48,804.88 750 3 8,820.00 11/03/2025 5,500 17 60,445.00 12/03/2025 750 1 8,190.00 14/03/2025 211 4 2,236.60 3,250 12 35,100.00 17/03/2025 500 3 5,280.00 500 2 5,300.00 18/03/2025 2,569 9 27,766.27 19/03/2025 1,250 5 13,450.00 1 1 10.90 20/03/2025 500 5 5,315.00 2,000 12 21,520.00 21/03/2025 500 5 5,360.00 501 2 5,400.93 24/03/2025 750 3 8,250.00 2,250 7 24,824.93 25/03/2025 2,249 12 24,878.89 1,549 11 17,244.09 April 2025 10/04/2025 1,500 4 14,835.00 750 1 7,462.50 11/04/2025 4,750 15 45,754.85 2,300 15 22,255.49 14/04/2025 2,000 15 18,912.60 4,250 14 40,691.63 15/04/2025 3,000 17 29,611.80 4,000 20 39,667.60 16/04/2025 4,250 24 41,639.80 2,250 18 22,227.53 17/04/2025 1,528 11 14,606.61 1,528 7 14,672.62 22/04/2025 2,547 10 24,211.78 2,547 32 24,281.57 23/04/2025 250 1 2,437.50 2,500 11 24,392.50 24/04/2025 2,300 11 22,182.35 2,300 9 22,281.25 25/04/2025 2,125 12 20,977.58 2,125 9 21,033.68 28/04/2025 3,000 15 29,649.90 1,548 13 15,427.37 29/04/2025 825 1 8,167.50 2,075 13 20,686.09 30/04/2025 2,962 20 29,936.64 3,842 25 39,056.24 May 2025 02/05/2025 1,500 5 15,381.00 1,500 11 15,456.00 05/05/2025 1,500 8 15,330.00 216 1 2,211.84 06/05/2025 1,900 12 19,161.31 2,552 10 25,844.36 07/05/2025 1,600 9 16,130.08 2,000 12 20,226.60 08/05/2025 578 2 5,814.68 2,260 14 23,110.99 09/05/2025 2,250 1 23,220.00 2,250 6 23,325.08 12/05/2025 3,000 10 31,688.40 4,000 21 42,292.00 13/05/2025 1,701 10 17,876.83 1,708 9 18,038.87 14/05/2025 2,500 10 26,400.00 2,250 19 23,854.95 15/05/2025 2,030 11 21,399.65 2,030 14 21,433.15 16/05/2025 2,750 12 29,219.85 2,750 16 29,330.13 19/05/2025 2,750 11 29,415.10 3,250 14 34,980.08 20/05/2025 3,000 11 32,445.00 3,000 12 32,595.00 21/05/2025 1,862 18 20,192.27 1,850 16 20,138.92 22/05/2025 2,660 12 28,479.82 35 2 374.50 23/05/2025 4,750 12 49,489.78 2,100 17 21,886.62 26/05/2025 4,271 30 45,033.00 27/05/2025 3,000 28 32,025.00 3,000 18 32,124.90 28/05/2025 2,000 13 21,435.60 2,000 16 21,514.60 29/05/2025 1,527 15 16,659.11 3,214 25 35,343.07 30/05/2025 3,500 6 39,690.00 3,802 21 43,246.99 June 2025 02/06/2025 2,700 23 30,719.79 3,210 18 36,650.18 03/06/2025 6,000 20 68,065.20 5,000 17 56,845.00 04/06/2025 3,000 13 34,021.80 2,256 12 25,763.75 05/06/2025 2,369 12 25,789.17 2,369 34 25,801.02 06/06/2025 5,000 28 54,868.00 6,000 28 66,279.60 09/06/2025 250 1 2,815.00 1,500 9 16,995.00 10/06/2025 2,600 11 29,272.62 925 9 10,484.04 11/06/2025 1,680 4 18,756.02 1,680 6 18,808.94 12/06/2025 4,010 20 44,055.46 760 2 8,482.44 13/06/2025 1,758 9 18,685.43 2,000 33 21,287.80 16/06/2025 5,500 17 58,809.85 17/06/2025 3,781 20 40,660.50 3,000 13 32,347.50 18/06/2025 1,850 7 19,818.68 3,250 19 35,098.05 19/06/2025 5,604 19 60,153.90 3,906 14 42,117.23 20/06/2025 1,100 22 11,780.34 6,890 52 74,505.70 23/06/2025 6,500 42 71,436.95 6,000 30 66,054.00 24/06/2025 2,803 26 30,923.54 3,003 34 33,242.61 25/06/2025 4,175 19 46,636.42 4,425 26 49,606.91 26/06/2025 3,910 26 44,565.79 2,590 11 29,628.56 27/06/2025 1,500 11 17,059.35 3,580 32 40,764.03 30/06/2025 2,745 27 31,519.74 2,045 21 23,546.74 1st HALF 2025 302,089 1,564 3,299,291 301,874 1,730 3,299,057

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

