Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin informs the public of the following:
- Available resources on 30 June 2025: 86,747 Antin shares and €263,686
- Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2025: 1,564
- Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2025: 1,730
- Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2025: 302,089 shares for €3,299,291
- Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2025: 301,874 shares for €3,299,057
As a reminder:
- at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin share and €2,000,000
- at 31 December 2024, the available resources were 87,015 Antin shares and €256,549
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
Date
Buy side
Sell side
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
January 2025
02/01/2025
2,375
16
26,524.00
3,000
12
33,592.50
03/01/2025
2,051
21
22,969.15
1,800
14
20,243.70
06/01/2025
2,200
7
25,171.96
2,250
11
25,775.10
07/01/2025
2,823
13
32,206.76
2,823
15
32,378.12
08/01/2025
4,600
22
52,324.08
2,625
12
30,109.80
09/01/2025
3,141
16
34,860.07
2,000
9
22,222.60
10/01/2025
4,400
17
48,059.00
3,100
5
33,981.89
13/01/2025
2,250
16
24,027.53
751
3
8,035.85
14/01/2025
1,780
8
19,023.22
3,130
25
33,674.11
15/01/2025
2,000
14
21,507.80
5,250
19
57,244.95
16/01/2025
1,460
12
16,503.40
2,500
14
28,497.50
17/01/2025
3,000
17
32,862.90
1,796
10
19,835.20
20/01/2025
4,370
20
47,594.54
2,780
20
30,513.00
21/01/2025
2,030
10
21,857.01
2,276
16
24,611.30
22/01/2025
4,000
25
43,305.20
2,466
16
26,874.22
23/01/2025
2,225
15
23,843.55
3,250
16
35,001.85
24/01/2025
2,200
10
23,780.02
1,148
9
12,465.33
27/01/2025
3,000
13
32,055.00
2,200
7
23,562.88
28/01/2025
2,684
20
28,683.91
2,684
20
28,793.42
29/01/2025
2,215
12
23,633.39
760
8
8,124.17
30/01/2025
2,080
11
22,616.67
5,500
20
60,027.55
31/01/2025
2,675
12
29,291.52
4,053
29
44,822.94
February 2025
03/02/2025
3,480
16
38,349.60
2,575
19
28,433.15
04/02/2025
2,000
13
22,033.20
200
2
2,204.00
05/02/2025
1,675
8
18,266.55
1,675
15
18,319.98
06/02/2025
2,075
10
22,889.53
2,063
18
22,859.48
07/02/2025
2,756
20
30,474.75
3,006
13
33,299.87
10/02/2025
2,337
6
26,175.80
2,875
19
32,235.36
11/02/2025
1,850
7
20,630.46
2,322
18
26,059.57
12/02/2025
4,251
26
47,614.18
2,800
13
31,518.76
13/02/2025
4,191
30
46,899.80
4,601
33
51,582.27
14/02/2025
4,000
23
45,829.20
4,000
16
45,944.00
17/02/2025
2,375
13
27,022.51
3,125
18
35,675.94
18/02/2025
3,250
19
37,475.43
3,250
19
37,608.03
19/02/2025
3,000
15
34,616.70
2,250
15
26,106.30
20/02/2025
2,700
14
30,963.06
3,450
14
39,679.14
21/02/2025
3,724
14
43,329.86
4,024
15
46,935.53
24/02/2025
4,250
27
49,285.55
2,747
21
31,967.94
25/02/2025
5,000
19
57,340.00
3,250
20
37,419.85
26/02/2025
3,043
27
34,832.92
3,749
19
43,051.64
27/02/2025
3,800
17
43,942.44
4,375
18
50,723.75
28/02/2025
6,000
27
68,490.00
March 2025
03/03/2025
2,375
17
26,897.59
3,125
13
35,499.06
04/03/2025
5,100
24
57,737.61
3,500
24
39,773.65
05/03/2025
6,000
19
66,255.60
6,950
31
78,020.01
06/03/2025
3,008
16
34,838.66
3,758
15
43,698.78
07/03/2025
3,850
13
44,397.82
4,000
24
46,259.60
10/03/2025
4,250
11
48,804.88
750
3
8,820.00
11/03/2025
5,500
17
60,445.00
12/03/2025
750
1
8,190.00
14/03/2025
211
4
2,236.60
3,250
12
35,100.00
17/03/2025
500
3
5,280.00
500
2
5,300.00
18/03/2025
2,569
9
27,766.27
19/03/2025
1,250
5
13,450.00
1
1
10.90
20/03/2025
500
5
5,315.00
2,000
12
21,520.00
21/03/2025
500
5
5,360.00
501
2
5,400.93
24/03/2025
750
3
8,250.00
2,250
7
24,824.93
25/03/2025
2,249
12
24,878.89
1,549
11
17,244.09
April 2025
10/04/2025
1,500
4
14,835.00
750
1
7,462.50
11/04/2025
4,750
15
45,754.85
2,300
15
22,255.49
14/04/2025
2,000
15
18,912.60
4,250
14
40,691.63
15/04/2025
3,000
17
29,611.80
4,000
20
39,667.60
16/04/2025
4,250
24
41,639.80
2,250
18
22,227.53
17/04/2025
1,528
11
14,606.61
1,528
7
14,672.62
22/04/2025
2,547
10
24,211.78
2,547
32
24,281.57
23/04/2025
250
1
2,437.50
2,500
11
24,392.50
24/04/2025
2,300
11
22,182.35
2,300
9
22,281.25
25/04/2025
2,125
12
20,977.58
2,125
9
21,033.68
28/04/2025
3,000
15
29,649.90
1,548
13
15,427.37
29/04/2025
825
1
8,167.50
2,075
13
20,686.09
30/04/2025
2,962
20
29,936.64
3,842
25
39,056.24
May 2025
02/05/2025
1,500
5
15,381.00
1,500
11
15,456.00
05/05/2025
1,500
8
15,330.00
216
1
2,211.84
06/05/2025
1,900
12
19,161.31
2,552
10
25,844.36
07/05/2025
1,600
9
16,130.08
2,000
12
20,226.60
08/05/2025
578
2
5,814.68
2,260
14
23,110.99
09/05/2025
2,250
1
23,220.00
2,250
6
23,325.08
12/05/2025
3,000
10
31,688.40
4,000
21
42,292.00
13/05/2025
1,701
10
17,876.83
1,708
9
18,038.87
14/05/2025
2,500
10
26,400.00
2,250
19
23,854.95
15/05/2025
2,030
11
21,399.65
2,030
14
21,433.15
16/05/2025
2,750
12
29,219.85
2,750
16
29,330.13
19/05/2025
2,750
11
29,415.10
3,250
14
34,980.08
20/05/2025
3,000
11
32,445.00
3,000
12
32,595.00
21/05/2025
1,862
18
20,192.27
1,850
16
20,138.92
22/05/2025
2,660
12
28,479.82
35
2
374.50
23/05/2025
4,750
12
49,489.78
2,100
17
21,886.62
26/05/2025
4,271
30
45,033.00
27/05/2025
3,000
28
32,025.00
3,000
18
32,124.90
28/05/2025
2,000
13
21,435.60
2,000
16
21,514.60
29/05/2025
1,527
15
16,659.11
3,214
25
35,343.07
30/05/2025
3,500
6
39,690.00
3,802
21
43,246.99
June 2025
02/06/2025
2,700
23
30,719.79
3,210
18
36,650.18
03/06/2025
6,000
20
68,065.20
5,000
17
56,845.00
04/06/2025
3,000
13
34,021.80
2,256
12
25,763.75
05/06/2025
2,369
12
25,789.17
2,369
34
25,801.02
06/06/2025
5,000
28
54,868.00
6,000
28
66,279.60
09/06/2025
250
1
2,815.00
1,500
9
16,995.00
10/06/2025
2,600
11
29,272.62
925
9
10,484.04
11/06/2025
1,680
4
18,756.02
1,680
6
18,808.94
12/06/2025
4,010
20
44,055.46
760
2
8,482.44
13/06/2025
1,758
9
18,685.43
2,000
33
21,287.80
16/06/2025
5,500
17
58,809.85
17/06/2025
3,781
20
40,660.50
3,000
13
32,347.50
18/06/2025
1,850
7
19,818.68
3,250
19
35,098.05
19/06/2025
5,604
19
60,153.90
3,906
14
42,117.23
20/06/2025
1,100
22
11,780.34
6,890
52
74,505.70
23/06/2025
6,500
42
71,436.95
6,000
30
66,054.00
24/06/2025
2,803
26
30,923.54
3,003
34
33,242.61
25/06/2025
4,175
19
46,636.42
4,425
26
49,606.91
26/06/2025
3,910
26
44,565.79
2,590
11
29,628.56
27/06/2025
1,500
11
17,059.35
3,580
32
40,764.03
30/06/2025
2,745
27
31,519.74
2,045
21
23,546.74
1st HALF 2025
302,089
1,564
3,299,291
301,874
1,730
3,299,057
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
Contacts:
Media
Thomas Kamm, Partner Head of Communication
Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director
Email: media@antin-ip.com
Shareholder Relations
Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations
Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com
Brunswick
Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com
Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57