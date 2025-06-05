Patrice Schuetz to step down mid-July to pursue new professional opportunity

Search process underway; Mélanie Biessy will act as interim Group CFO

Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) announces that Patrice Schuetz has informed the company that he will step down as Group Chief Financial Officer effective 11 July 2025 to pursue a new professional opportunity outside of Europe.

A search process is underway to appoint Mr. Schuetz's successor. Pending this appointment, Mélanie Biessy, Antin's Chief Operating Officer, will also serve as interim Group CFO to ensure an orderly transition and management continuity.

Mr. Schuetz joined Antin as Group CFO and Partner in 2021. Under his leadership, Antin strengthened its finance, fund administration, shareholder relations, corporate development and risk management functions as the company became publicly-traded in September 2021.

Alain Rauscher, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, said: "We wish to thank Patrice for his significant contributions to Antin over the past four years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. He reshaped our finance function and leaves very solid financial foundations for his successor to build upon. We expect to appoint a new Group CFO in the near future, and in the meantime, the Group's finances are in the experienced hands of Mélanie Biessy, who will act as interim Group CFO in addition to her full-time role as COO as we finalise our search process."

Patrice Schuetz commented: "It has been an honour to be part of Antin's transformation and growth and I am proud of the company's accomplishments over the past four years. Until my departure to pursue a new career opportunity, I will remain fully engaged to ensure a smooth transition."

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33bn in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With a presence in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250604300505/en/

Contacts:

Antin Infrastructure Partners

Thomas Kamm, Partner Head of Communications

Email: media@antin-ip.com



Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com



Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com



Brunswick

Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com