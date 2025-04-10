Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) informs the market of the following transactions in its own shares.

Aggregated presentation:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 07/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 926 9.6575 AQEU ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 07/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 4,883 9.7596 CEUX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 07/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 519 9.6752 TQEX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 07/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 8,514 9.7512 XPAR ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 08/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 934 9.8727 AQEU ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 08/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 3,993 9.8965 CEUX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 08/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 452 9.9347 TQEX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 08/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 8,789 9.8862 XPAR ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 09/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 934 9.6350 AQEU ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 09/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 1,908 9.6214 CEUX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 09/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 350 9.6399 TQEX ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS 2138008FABJXP4HUOK53 09/04/2025 FR0014005AL0 4,071 9.6180 XPAR *Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 36,273 9.7771

The detailed information by transaction is available on Antin's website, in the "regulated information" section, under the "share issuance and movements" category:

https://www.antin-ip.com/shareholders/reports-presentationsregulatedinformation

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

