Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) informs the market of the following transactions in its own shares.
Aggregated presentation:
Name of issuer
Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Day of transaction
Identification code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
Market (MIC Code)
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
07/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
926
9.6575
AQEU
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
07/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
4,883
9.7596
CEUX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
07/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
519
9.6752
TQEX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
07/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
8,514
9.7512
XPAR
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
08/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
934
9.8727
AQEU
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
08/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
3,993
9.8965
CEUX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
08/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
452
9.9347
TQEX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
08/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
8,789
9.8862
XPAR
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
09/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
934
9.6350
AQEU
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
09/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
1,908
9.6214
CEUX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
09/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
350
9.6399
TQEX
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
2138008FABJXP4HUOK53
09/04/2025
FR0014005AL0
4,071
9.6180
XPAR
*Four-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
36,273
9.7771
The detailed information by transaction is available on Antin's website, in the "regulated information" section, under the "share issuance and movements" category:
https://www.antin-ip.com/shareholders/reports-presentationsregulatedinformation
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
