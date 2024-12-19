NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), an investment firm, said on Thursday that it has completed an investment by its affiliates in Rebel Foods, an Indian online restaurant company.The investment will support Rebel Foods' growth, including its expansion in India and the Middle East and adding more food and beverage brands into its portfolio.Founded in 2011 as a quick service restaurant, Rebel Foods is a multi-brand cloud kitchen platform with 450 cloud kitchens serving a network of over 5,000 internet restaurants in India, the UAE, and the UK.The Indian company uses a proprietary technology stack to deliver on end-to-end food orders, demand forecasting, brand launches, and others for multiple food and beverage brands.Avendus Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Rebel Foods on this transaction.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX