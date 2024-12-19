EQS-News: Multitude P.L.C.
Multitude p.l.c.: Relocation to Switzerland Expected to be Completed on 30 December 2024
The Relocation was approved by the Company's shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on 5 September 2024 ("EGM"). At the EGM, the shareholders also approved, among other things, the change of the Company's registered seat to the City of Zug, Switzerland, the change of the Company's name to Multitude AG (with translations "Multitude Ltd" and "Multitude SA"), and new Swiss-law governed articles of association. All of the said changes will enter into force upon and subject to the Relocation becoming effective.
The Malta Business Registry issued its consent for the Relocation on 13 December 2024. In connection with the Relocation, the Company will, on 30 December 2024, be registered with the Zug Commercial Register in Switzerland and struck off from the Malta Business Registry. In Switzerland, the Company's registered address will be Grafenauweg 8, 6300 Zug.
2054131 19.12.2024 CET/CEST