Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.12.2024The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.12.2024Das Instrument N790 CA09228M1086 BLACKBIRD CRIT.MET.CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.12.2024The instrument N790 CA09228M1086 BLACKBIRD CRIT.MET.CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.12.2024Das Instrument 2FT CA89108T1003 TORNADO GL. HYDROVACS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.12.2024The instrument 2FT CA89108T1003 TORNADO GL. HYDROVACS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.12.2024Das Instrument RUSL LU1923627332 MUL-LYX.MSCI RUSSI.DIS.LS ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2024The instrument RUSL LU1923627332 MUL-LYX.MSCI RUSSI.DIS.LS ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.12.2024Das Instrument LRUS LU1923627092 MUL-LYX.MSCI RUSSI.UC.ETF ETF wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2024The instrument LRUS LU1923627092 MUL-LYX.MSCI RUSSI.UC.ETF ETF is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.12.2024Das Instrument F0R0 CA34546R1001 FOREMOST CL.EN.LTD O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.12.2024The instrument F0R0 CA34546R1001 FOREMOST CL.EN.LTD O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.12.2024Das Instrument U1IJ DE0009750125 UNIJAPAN INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.12.2024The instrument U1IJ DE0009750125 UNIJAPAN INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 20.12.2024