PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Food and beverage giant PepsiCo, Inc.'s unit Frito-Lay is recalling Lay's Classic Potato Chips due to undeclared milk, a known allergen.According to the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA, the company recalled the 'Lay's' brand's limited number of 13 oz. 368.5 grams flexible bags of potato chips.The recalled product has a 'Guaranteed Fresh' date of February 11, 2025 and one of the following Manufacturing Codes: 6462307xx or 6463307xx. The UPC is 28400 31041.The product was distributed to retail stores and e-commerce distributors in Oregon and Washington and would have been purchased as early as November 3.The product contains undeclared milk that can cause allergy or severe sensitivity risking a life-threatening allergic reaction.However, no allergic reactions have been reported to date.Consumers with a milk allergy or sensitivity should avoid consuming the product and dispose of it immediately.In recent recalls, California-based Cal Yee Farm LLC in mid-December recalled chocolate and yogurt-covered products, Tropical Trail Mix, and Butter Toffee due to undeclared milk along with other potential allergens.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX