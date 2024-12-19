SkiStar AB Interim Report September 2024-November 2024

NORMAL SNOW CONDITIONS AND STABLE DEMAND FOR MOUNTAIN HOLIDAYS

First Quarter

Net sales for the first quarter decreased by SEK -8 million, -3 percent, to SEK 212 million (220).

Operating profit/loss for the first quarter decreased by SEK -17 million, -4 percent, to SEK -482 million (-464).

Capital gains from exploitation operations were included with SEK 1 million (0).

Cash flow from operating activities increased by SEK 62 million to SEK 283 million (221).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -5.26 (-4.89), a decrease of -8 percent.

Significant events during and after the period

A stable demand for mountain holidays ahead of the 2024/25 winter season with a booking situation, measured as the number of overnight stays booked through SkiStar, of -3 percent compared with the same time of the previous year.

At the AGM in Sälen on 14 December, the decision was taken to pay a dividend of SEK 2.80 per share.

SkiStar appoints Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg as new CFO. Sara Jinnerot Uggelberg will assume the role of CFO no later than 31 March 2025 in connection with the resignation of the outgoing CFO, Martin Almgren.

Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:

"With a stable demand we see that, despite the weaker economy, many people still choose to prioritise their mountain holiday."

Time for conference call and web presentation

Thursday 19 December 2024 at 10.00 a.m. CET.

Web cast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mxrq69jx

Web cast & participation at conference call to ask questions:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIda27b3f916fb419cb2df2d5432aab81b

For registration and dial-in details, please follow the link above. Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and registering a few minutes before the conference begins. The presentation and a recorded version of the web presentation will be available on the same webpage after the presentation.

This information is information that SkiStar AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 19 December 2024, at 07.00 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar's business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit https://investor.skistar.com/en.