Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) and Anonybit announce Partnership to Revolutionize Enterprise Authentication at Scale with Privacy-centric Biometrics

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, AND NEW YORK, USA - Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints), the world's leading biometrics company, and Anonybit, the pioneer in privacy-enhancing biometric infrastructure, have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver the next generation of enterprise authentication solutions. The partnership aims at introducing a first-of-its-kind end-to-end multimodal biometric identity offering to the enterprise market.

Together, the companies aim to improve enterprise cyber security and ease of use by delivering a scalable, secure means of identifying users with biometrics rather than passwords. Passwords represent the significant bulk of cyber breaches today and offer poor user experience. The partnership accelerates the execution of Fingerprint's strategy to leverage its edge biometric capabilities by scaling into a core, cloud identity platform.

Fingerprints' high efficacy fingerprint and iris biometric algorithms, integrated with Anonybit's decentralized, one-to-one and one-to-many biometric cloud, will deliver unparalleled authentication solutions at scale tailored for the enterprise market.

Passwordless Login: The joint solution will empower enterprises to implement highly secure, passwordless login systems, drastically reducing the risk of breaches and enhancing user convenience.

Account Takeover Prevention: with advanced biometric security, enterprises can significantly reduce the risk of account takeovers and unauthorized access, ensuring that sensitive data remains protected.

Seamless Account Recovery: streamline account recovery processes, leveraging biometric authentication to verify user identities quickly and securely.

Continuous Authentication: continuously ascertain the user identity using biometrics, minimizing the attack surface and potential dwell-time

Help Desk Authentication: Enhance security and efficiency in help desk operations through secure biometric verification.





In 2025, the partnership will introduce a joint solution designed to ensure that only authorized individuals can access sensitive corporate data, shared systems, or networks, enhancing security and compliance and improving the user experience.

A revolutionary biometric partnership:

"After extensive market research and evaluation of potential partners, we selected Anonybit for their pioneering approach to biometric privacy and security," said Adam Philpott, Fingerprint Cards' CEO. "Anonybit's decentralized cloud identity lifecycle platform, combined with their proven ability to secure biometric data without compromising performance, allows us to supercharge time-to-market in our strategy to leverage our edge biometric modalities, whilst expanding into cloud identity orchestration. In doing so, we'll help organizations finally replace passwords - a primary threat vector in cyber breaches - to ensure identity, improve security and optimize the user experience."

Frances Zelazny, Co-Founder and CEO of Anonybit, continued: "Biometric adoption is accelerating rapidly, and with it comes an urgent need to ensure that privacy and biometric protection are at the forefront. It has always been Anonybit's mission to enable the industry to meet these critical requirements, and this partnership with Fingerprints validates our approach. By addressing market demands for robust security and compliance, the partnership empowers organizations to overcome barriers that have historically hindered biometric adoption, allowing organizations to embrace next generation authentication solutions and enhance their defenses against data breaches and fraud while streamlining operations and maintaining user trust."

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) - the world's leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on X. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About Anonybit

Anonybit is the pioneer in privacy-enhancing biometric technologies, offering a patent-pending decentralized biometric identity platform that eliminates centralized honeypots and secures biometric data at scale. Its platform is trusted by major banks, fintechs and other enterprises to prevent account takeover fraud, streamline user experiences, and enhance compliance. The primary use cases that Anonybit supports are deduplication and blocklists, passwordless login, step up authentication and account recovery. For more information, visit www.anonybit.io