DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)Accenture (ACN) said, for fiscal 2025, the company increased revenue growth guidance to be in the range of 4% to 7% in local currency, compared to 3% to 6% previously. The company now expects GAAP EPS for fiscal 2025 to be in the range of $12.43 to $12.79, compared to $12.55 to $12.91 previously. The company continues to expect to return at least $8.3 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.Accenture expects revenues for the second quarter to be in the range of $16.2 billion to $16.8 billion, or 5% to 9% growth in local currency.Q1 Results:First quarter GAAP net income was $2.32 billion, compared with $2.01 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $3.59, a 16% increase compared to $3.10. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.First quarter revenues were $17.7 billion, an increase of 9% in U.S. dollars and 8% in local currency compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Analysts on average had estimated $17.13 billion in revenue. New bookings for the quarter were $18.7 billion, with consulting bookings of $9.2 billion and managed services bookings of $9.5 billion.