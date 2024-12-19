Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), North America's fastest-growing solar franchising company, is proud to announce the launch of its first Tesla Ride Share location in partnership with Tesla, in Sudbury, Ontario. This innovative initiative marks a significant step in a joint marketing venture designed to generate new customers for both companies while highlighting the ease of transitioning to electric vehicles.

Through this partnership, Tesla will park two Tesla vehicles at select Stardust Solar franchise locations in authorized provinces. The Sudbury franchisee, Brennen Chaput, has become the first to offer the Tesla Ride Share service, with plans to expand across all Stardust Solar locations nationwide as Tesla continues to gain provincial approvals.

"We're thrilled to kick off this exciting partnership with Tesla in Sudbury," said Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust Solar. "This venture represents an incredible opportunity to introduce the Tesla experience to our growing network of customers while also driving interest in solar energy solutions. As people experience the convenience of Tesla's electric vehicles, we hope to showcase the advantages of pairing them with a Powerwall and solar installation."

Brennen Chaput, owner of the Sudbury franchise, expressed his excitement about the program: "This partnership is a win-win for our business and the community. It's an exciting time to be in the renewable energy sector, and having Tesla vehicles at our location gives us a unique opportunity to show customers how easy it is to embrace sustainable technology. It's a great way to introduce more people to the benefits of electric vehicles and clean energy."

The program aims to expand to all provinces across Canada for Tesla Ride Share locations, making every Stardust Solar franchise a Tesla Ride Share hub. The initiative allows customers to experience the convenience of hopping into a Tesla, driving to a nearby supercharger for a quick recharge, and returning the vehicle to the Stardust location. For Stardust Solar, this provides an avenue to engage with new customers and offer them a seamless solution by pairing their electric vehicle with a Powerwall and solar system, further driving demand for clean energy.

Stardust Solar looks forward to expanding this joint venture across Canada and beyond. It aims to transform energy consumption and revolutionize customers' experiences of sustainable living.

About Stardust Solar

Stardust is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, including solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. Stardust lends its brand and business management services to entrepreneurs looking to enter the renewable energy industry. Stardust franchisees install and maintain clean energy systems for residential and commercial purposes. As a franchisor, Stardust supplies its franchisees with the following products: solar PV equipment, energy storage equipment, and electric vehicle supply equipment. In addition, Stardust supports its franchisees with many services from corporate headquarters, including marketing, sales, engineering, plan sets, customer service, and project management.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's business plans and expected future growth, the expected expansion of the Company's partnership with Tesla and the Tesla Ride Share program, and the expected benefits of the Company's partnership with Tesla and the Tesla Ride Share program. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention. It assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234439

SOURCE: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.