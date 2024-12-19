Cytta Corp. Integrates TrueWealth Philosophy to Revolutionize Safety and Security, Unlocking New Horizons for Growth and Impact

Natalia Sokolova's TrueWealth Philosophy Fuels Innovation and Purpose at Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA), a leader in cutting-edge safety, security, and crisis response technology, proudly announces the integration of TrueWealth, a transformative philosophy developed by its President and COO, Natalia Sokolova. This guiding philosophy, rooted in purpose, resilience, and impact, underscores Cytta Corp.'s mission to address the growing demands of real-time safety and security across industries and communities.

TrueWealth has been successfully applied across Verda Family Office's portfolio companies, helping executives and teams align success with purpose and create lasting legacies of impact. Natalia Sokolova's extraordinary journey-from wheelchair to runway to thriving entrepreneur-is the foundation of this philosophy. Her principles, once reserved for her inner circle and portfolio companies, are now accessible to a global audience through her newly released book, Unbreakable: The Natalia Sokolova Guide to TrueWealth and a Fulfilled Life, available on Amazon.

Natalia's life story is a testament to resilience and transformation. At the age of 17, a life-threatening car accident left her paralyzed, with doctors telling her she would never walk again. Defying these odds, she regained her mobility, pursued a career in international modeling, and became a leading figure in entrepreneurship and philanthropy. These life-defining experiences inspired TrueWealth, a philosophy that integrates personal growth with leadership and innovation to foster a meaningful and impactful life.

Cytta Corp. applies this philosophy to its cutting-edge technology, which spans law enforcement, emergency response, education, corporate safety, and drone integration. Solutions like CyttaCARES and CyttaCOMMS provide real-time communication, live video streaming, crisis management tools, and drone-enabled surveillance and data gathering, empowering first responders, schools, and businesses to address critical safety challenges. Whether aiding disaster response, enhancing public safety, transforming school security, or utilizing drones for situational awareness, Cytta's technology ensures communities and organizations can thrive in an increasingly complex world.

"Safety and security are the bedrock of everything," said Natalia Sokolova, President and COO of Cytta Corp. "When individuals, families, and organizations feel safe, they can dream bigger, grow stronger, and live fuller lives. By integrating TrueWealth into Cytta's mission, we ensure that our technologies not only meet today's challenges but also create lasting impact for generations to come."

Her new book, Unbreakable: The Natalia Sokolova Guide to TrueWealth and a Fulfilled Life, expands on these principles, offering readers actionable tools and insights to navigate challenges, find purpose, and create abundance in both personal and professional spheres.

"This book is for anyone-whether they're overcoming personal struggles, leading a business, or simply looking to realign with their values," Natalia shared. "It's about discovering resilience, redefining success, and building a legacy that truly matters."

How You Can Get Involved:

Invest in a Safer Future with Cytta Corp. (OTCQB: CYCA): Discover how Cytta's cutting-edge safety and security technologies are revolutionizing communities. Learn more and explore opportunities at www.cytta.com. Order Unbreakable on Amazon: Discover the TrueWealth philosophy and how it can inspire your personal and professional life. Visit Amazon to purchase your copy today. Amplify the Mission: Share Natalia's inspiring journey and Cytta's groundbreaking work in advancing safety and security. Together, we can build a safer, more prosperous future-spread the word and join the movement.

Together, we can work toward a future where safety and purpose go hand in hand, empowering communities, businesses, and individuals to thrive.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp(OTCQB:CYCA) is at the cutting edge of video streaming and communication solutions, driving innovation to enhance operational efficiency and public safety. Our flagship product, CyttaCOMMS, ensures secure, real-time video streaming across any drone brand, providing seamless integration and heightened situational awareness for law enforcement and emergency responders. Cytta's innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. CyttaAIR, a groundbreaking platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best of drone hardware, software, and resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency.

