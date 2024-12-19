Biohit Oyj: Insider information, profit warning: Biohit lowers its guidance for 2024

Insider information, profit warning: Biohit lowers its guidance for 2024

Biohit Oyj, Stock Exchange Release December 19th, 2024, at 11:00 am (EET)



Biohit is lowering its guidance for 2024 revenue. Sales in December will be below forecast due to increased tensions in Middle East. Biohit will postpone deliveries to the region as there have been delays in money transfers.

New guidance for 2024:

Biohit's 2024 revenue will be 14.1-14.4 million EUR (growth from 2023 7.8-10.1%) and operating profit percentage 16-18%.

Previous guidance for 2024 (issued February 14, 2024, reissued August 7, 2024):

In line with the financial targets we set in our strategy, we expect our revenue to rise to EUR 15.1-15.7 million in 2024 and our operating profit percentage to be at least 10.

Additional information:

Jussi Hahtela, CEO, Biohit Oyj

tel. +358 50 383 5948

investor.relations@biohit.fi

www.biohithealthcare.com

Biohit in brief

Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company. Biohit mission is "Innovating for Health" - we produce innovative products and services to promote research and early diagnosis. Biohit is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and has subsidiaries in Italy and the UK. Biohit Series B share (BIOBV) is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki in the Small cap/Healthcare group.

