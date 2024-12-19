CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.35 A.M. ET).In the GreenPainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is up over 180% at $6.12. CURRENC Group Inc. (CURR) is up over 180% at $5.60. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) is up over 142% at $1.62. Abpro Corporation (ABP) is up over 57% at $1.73. KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) is up over 45% at $3.02. Elevai Labs Inc. (ELAB) is up over 33% at $2.88. Nukkleus Inc. (NUKK) is up over 29% at $65.53. The Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR) is up over 29% at $4.14. Fitell Corporation (FTEL) is up over 24% at $8.68. NFT Limited (MI) is up over 19% at $4.42. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) is up over 15% at $1.38. Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) is up over 14% at $2.45. Royalty Management Holding Corporation (RMCO) is up over 11% at $1.17. ZenaTech, Inc. (ZENA) is up over 10% at $6.66.In the RedPolyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) is down over 24% at $2.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) is down over 16% at $65.01. Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (OPTX) is down over 12% at $2.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is down over 11% at $398.00. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is down over 11% at $91.70. Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (ACTU) is down over 11% at $6.30. Vast Renewables Limited (VSTE) is down over 11% at $1.42. Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is down over 10% at $53.89. Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) is down over 8% at $2.17. Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) is down over 6% at $23.92. iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) is down over 6% at $3.68. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is down over 6% at $1.78.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX