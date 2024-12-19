WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), Thursday announced that the company has received a 10-year contract to provide critical engineering and sustainment services for Foreign Military Sales customers of the U.S. Air Force's F-16 Fighting Falcon.Under the $987 million contract, the engineering company will provide post-production support, maintain real-time visibility of repair asset tracking status, and help reduce diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages.The contract was awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.During the pre-market hours, Leidos's stock is trading at $147.98, up 1.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX