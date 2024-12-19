WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), Thursday announced that the company has received a 10-year contract to provide critical engineering and sustainment services for Foreign Military Sales customers of the U.S. Air Force's F-16 Fighting Falcon.
Under the $987 million contract, the engineering company will provide post-production support, maintain real-time visibility of repair asset tracking status, and help reduce diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages.
The contract was awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.
During the pre-market hours, Leidos's stock is trading at $147.98, up 1.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
