WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emcor Group, Inc. (EME) a mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services, Thursday announced the appointment of Amy Dahl as a Director, effective from December 18.Dahl has been serving Toro Co. (TTC) and currently as vice president of International Business & Strategy.Wednesday, EME had closed 2.62% less at $464.42 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX