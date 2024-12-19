SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), Thursday announced a private AI solution along with Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) to help enterprises deploy flexible and scalable AI infrastructure.The solution leverages the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA (NVDA) to offer a portfolio of products, solutions, and services in a neutral, cloud-adjacent platform to help customers connect securely and cost effectively.Additionally, it would integrate Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers with NVIDIA accelerated computing, the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet platform, NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs, Dell PowerScale F710 storage and the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.The Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA combination has shown impactful results in the healthcare industry, manufacturing, and retail sectors.Currently, Equinix's stock is trading at $929.73, up 0.04 percent on Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX