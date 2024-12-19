Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2024) - Jeff Carlson, Chief Executive Officer, Metavista3D Inc. ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") (TSXV: DDD), and his team, joined Tim Babcock, President, TSX Venture Exchange, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Metavista3D is an award-winning research and development company focused on developing next-generation pseudo-holographic 3D display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without 3D glasses.

With over 20 patents, Metavista3D is revolutionizing the 3D display technology market worldwide. With the merger of the Swiss psHolix AG, which had developed this 3D display technology to market maturity over years, Metavista3D now has the technology to bring the next generation of displays to market.

Metavista3D's patented Super Multiview technology eliminates the so-called vergence accommodation conflict that causes headaches and eye pressure.

The possible applications are diverse: in addition to the obvious metaverse, also consumer electronics, gaming, automotive, defense, etc.

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange