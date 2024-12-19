WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys, Inc. (ANSS), Thursday announced a partnership with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation to enhance perception system validation in advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS/ autonomous vehicles or AV.
Under the collaboration, AVxcelerate Sensors will be integrated with Sony's high dynamic range Image Sensor Model to enable users to conduct robust, scenario-based testing, improving accuracy, reliability, and safety in ADAS and AV applications.
'With AVxcelerate Sensors, users can replicate on-road decision-making in a high-fidelity virtual environment, enhancing predictive accuracy and transforming the way companies design and test AVs,' said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys.
Currently, Ansys's stock is trading at $337.51, up 1.14 percent on the Nasdaq.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2024 AFX News