WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys, Inc. (ANSS), Thursday announced a partnership with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation to enhance perception system validation in advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS/ autonomous vehicles or AV.Under the collaboration, AVxcelerate Sensors will be integrated with Sony's high dynamic range Image Sensor Model to enable users to conduct robust, scenario-based testing, improving accuracy, reliability, and safety in ADAS and AV applications.'With AVxcelerate Sensors, users can replicate on-road decision-making in a high-fidelity virtual environment, enhancing predictive accuracy and transforming the way companies design and test AVs,' said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys.