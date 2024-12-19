Regulatory News:

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, today announced its financial calendar for 2025.

February 25, 2025 Publication of revenue for Q4 2024 April 17, 2025 Publication of 2024 financial statements May 14, 2025 Publication of revenue for Q1 2025 June 11, 2025 Annual shareholders' meeting July 23, 2025 Publication of revenue for Q2 2025 September 25, 2025 Publication of mid-year financial statements as of June 30, 2025 October 15, 2025 Publication of revenue for Q3 2025

In addition to regular meetings with the financial community, investors can also find updated information on the company's website (www.adocia.com).

All corporate information on the company such as its financial statements, its corporate presentation and its status is available on the company's website, in the Investors' section "Regulated Information".

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining different hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219542517/en/

Contacts:

Adocia

Olivier Soula

CEO

contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com

+33 (0)4 72 610 610

www.adocia.com

Ulysse Communication

Adocia Press Investor Relations

Bruno Arabian

Nicolas Entz

adocia@ulysse-communication.com

+ 33 (0)6 87 88 47 26