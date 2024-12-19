Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
WKN: A3CU5X | ISIN: FR0014004974 | Ticker-Symbol: 7BZ
Stuttgart
19.12.24
17:59 Uhr
1,680 Euro
-0,030
-1,75 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
19.12.2024 18:31 Uhr
ENOGIA: ENOGIA selected to equip Ulsan Hydrogen Fuel Cell Park with cutting-edge heat recovery technology

ENOGIA 
ENOGIA: ENOGIA selected to equip Ulsan Hydrogen Fuel Cell Park with cutting-edge heat recovery technology 
19-Dec-2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
ENOGIA selected to equip Ulsan Hydrogen Fuel Cell Park with cutting-edge heat recovery technology 
 
 
Marseille, 19 December 2024 - 6 p.m. 
 
ENOGIA (code ISIN: FR0014004974 - mnémonique: ALENO), an expert in heat-to-electricity conversion systems, is proud 
to announce its selection to supply 10 Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) modules for a major hydrogen fuel cell project in 
Ulsan, South Korea. The project, developed in collaboration with Lo-C Energy Co., Ltd., ENOGIA's distributor in South 
Korea, and the Ulsan Eco Industry Development Center (UEID), is a significant milestone in ENOGIA's global expansion 
and will contribute significantly to the company's guidance of >50% revenue growth in 2025 vs 2024. 
This project will equip the Ulsan Hydrogen Fuel Cell Park, located at the LOTTE Chemical Ulsan Plant, with ENOGIA's 
advanced ORC technology, providing total installed capacity of 1.8 MW. The hydrogen fuel cell park will feature 40 MW 
of hydrogen fuel cell power under construction, with expected total capacity of 60 MW. ENOGIA's ORC systems will 
transform waste heat from the fuel cells into clean, cost-effective baseload electricity, powering the industrial 
operations of LOTTE Chemical while advancing energy efficiency and sustainability goals. 
The project is expected to be executed across 2025 and 2026, underscoring ENOGIA's role in delivering advanced, 
efficient and scalable energy solutions in a rapidly growing market for industrial waste heat recovery. 
Arthur Leroux, Chairman and CEO of ENOGIA, said: « We are honored to be part of this landmark project in Ulsan. Our 
ORC technology is at the forefront of waste heat recovery solutions, enabling cleaner and more efficient industrial 
processes. This contract highlights ENOGIA's role as a global expert in the energy transition and demonstrates the 
value of our solutions in transforming waste into energy. » 
Dr. Yong-Joon Jeon, President of Lo-C Energy Co., Ltd., expressed his confidence: « The collaboration with ENOGIA 
strengthens Korea's position in the global energy transition. Their ORC modules represent cutting-edge innovation, 
perfectly aligning with the goals of the Ulsan Hydrogen Fuel Cell Park to drive sustainable and cost-effective energy 
solutions. » 
The President of the Ulsan Eco Industry Development Center (UEID) commented: « This project demonstrates Ulsan's 
leadership in sustainable industrial innovation. By integrating ENOGIA's technology, we are setting an example of how 
waste heat recovery can contribute to cleaner energy production and greater industrial efficiency. We look forward to 
the project's success and its positive impact on our region.» 
The Ulsan Hydrogen Fuel Cell Park is part of South Korea's green energy strategy, featuring a 40 MW hydrogen fuel cell 
system under construction, which will expand to expected total capacity of 60 MW. This state-of-the-art facility will 
produce approximately 240,000 MWh of eco-friendly electricity annually - enough to power 60,000 households - 
highlighting its significant contribution to the region's energy transition. 
This international contract, secured through a competitive bidding process, demonstrates the relevance of ENOGIA's 
small and modular ORC technology for industrial waste heat recovery and conversion into electricity. It is also a 
testament to the success of ENOGIA's new "topline" growth pillar, driven by a better selection of strategic markets, 
focused marketing efforts and the increased reach of its distributed sales network. 
 
Find all of ENOGIA's news on 
https://enogia.com/investisseurs 
 
 
About ENOGIA 
ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology 
of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its 
wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or 
renewable heat. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and 
internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, the company has a strong commitment to CSR (rated "Advanced" 
by EthiFinance). It employs around 50 people involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally 
friendly technological solutions. 
 
ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. 
 
Contacts 
ENOGIA 
Antonin Pauchet         SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN        SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN   Isabelle Dray 
Deputy CEO            Marianne Py                    Press relations 
antonin.pauchet@enogia.com04 84 Investor relations       isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
25 60 17             marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.fr 01 56 88 11 29 
                 01 80 48 25 31

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2024 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
