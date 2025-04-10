DJ ENOGIA: NEEXT ENGINEERING and ENOGIA announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to revolutionise energy yields

ENOGIA ENOGIA: NEEXT ENGINEERING and ENOGIA announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to revolutionise energy yields 10-Apr-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEEXT ENGINEERING and ENOGIA announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to revolutionise energy yields Belfort and Marseille, April 10th 2025 - 6:00 p.m. NEEXT ENGINEERING and ENOGIA are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an ambitious collaboration for the development of reactive fluid technologies. This strategic partnership targets two key applications: heat-to-power conversion over a power range of 10 kW to 3 MW and heat pumps. The aim is to accelerate the optimisation of solutions based on these revolutionary patented fluids and to promote their large-scale adoption across a wide range of industrial sectors. Compliant with current regulations, including the European F-Gas 2024 regulation, these new fluids offer outstanding performance potential: ? 30% increase in electricity generation yields compared with current technologies; ? 30% to 40% improvement in coefficient of performance (COP) for heat pumps compared with existing solutions. NEEXT ENGINEERING and ENOGIA share a common vision for waste heat recovery and power generation in key sectors such as geothermal energy, maritime applications and energy-intensive industries. They plan to combine their expertise to turn this innovation into tangible commercial opportunities and collaborative projects. To this end, NEEXT ENGINEERING will draw on ENOGIA's recognised expertise in the development of innovative turbomachinery and the supply of equipment for test benches and demonstrators. These installations, scheduled to be deployed and operational in the coming months, will help accelerate the development and commercialization of this promising technology.. For ENOGIA, the partnership represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen its position as a technology leader in low temperature waste heat conversion solutions. By integrating these new fluids, it will be able to offer its customers even more innovative and powerful solutions, maximising the added value of its equipment and return on investment. This breakthrough will enable ENOGIA to meet the growing expectations of its partners in terms of energy efficiency and sustainability. Firmly rooted in their respective regions - Belfort for NEEXT ENGINEERING and Marseille for ENOGIA - the two companies aim to develop sovereign solutions based on this disruptive innovation. The partnership is intended to enhance their visibility and competitiveness in international markets while contributing to the energy transition. By paving the way for a step change in energy efficiency, the alliance marks a decisive step in the development of sustainable, high-performance and environmentally friendly technologies and solutions. About NEEXT ENGINEERING Founded in 2022 in Belfort and employing a dozen people, NEEXT ENGINEERING draws on the unique energy expertise of northern Franche-Comté (eastern France near the Swiss and German borders). Through its two R&D programmes, SPARTA and REVOLT, the company is developing an innovative technology based on a new category of fluids known as "reactive fluids". These programmes aim to revolutionise the performance of thermodynamic cycles, particularly in terms of heat-to-power conversion efficiency and heat pump effectiveness. The SPARTA programme, supported by the "i-démo 3 France 2030" call for projects, is dedicated to high-temperature/high-power applications, while the REVOLT programme focuses on low-temperature/low-power applications. These new fluids are the result of research led by Silvia Lasala, a researcher at the Laboratory of Reactions and Process ENGINEERING (LRGP), a joint CNRS and University of Lorraine research centre. The research was carried out as part of the REACHER project, which was awarded the prestigious ERC Starting Grant in 2022. Now patented, the candidate reactive fluids are covered by a global, exclusive, all-domain licence agreement for the full lifetime of the patents, granted by technology transfer acceleration company SATT Sayens to NEEXT ENGINEERING on November 14th, 2024. NEEXT ENGINEERING also leverages artificial intelligence and quantum computing to develop proprietary software for the design and control of energy production facilities. Named one of the 100 start-ups to invest in for 2025 by Challenges French magazine, NEEXT ENGINEERING is currently seeking EUR2 million to EUR3 million in funding to realise its ambitions. It has already completed an initial crowdfunding campaign and is considering a follow-up round. About ENOGIA ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, the company has a strong commitment to CSR (rated "Advanced" by EthiFinance). It employs around 50 people involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. Press contacts: NEEXT ENGINEERING: press@neext.engineering ENOGIA: SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN agency Marianne Py, investor relations, marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.fr Isabelle Dray, press relations, isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: NEEXT ENGINEERING and ENOGIA announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to revolutionise energy yields

2115566 10-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2115566&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)