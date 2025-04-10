Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
WKN: A3CU5X | ISIN: FR0014004974 | Ticker-Symbol: 7BZ
Frankfurt
10.04.25
08:10 Uhr
2,460 Euro
+0,290
+13,36 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENOGIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENOGIA SAS 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
10.04.2025 18:33 Uhr
92 Leser
ENOGIA: NEEXT ENGINEERING and ENOGIA announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to revolutionise energy yields

ENOGIA 
ENOGIA: NEEXT ENGINEERING and ENOGIA announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to revolutionise energy 
yields 
10-Apr-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
NEEXT ENGINEERING and ENOGIA announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to revolutionise energy yields 
Belfort and Marseille, April 10th 2025 - 6:00 p.m. 
 
NEEXT ENGINEERING and ENOGIA are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an 
ambitious collaboration for the development of reactive fluid technologies. This strategic partnership targets two key 
applications: heat-to-power conversion over a power range of 10 kW to 3 MW and heat pumps. The aim is to accelerate the 
optimisation of solutions based on these revolutionary patented fluids and to promote their large-scale adoption across 
a wide range of industrial sectors. 
Compliant with current regulations, including the European F-Gas 2024 regulation, these new fluids offer outstanding 
performance potential: 
 ? 30% increase in electricity generation yields compared with current technologies; 
 ? 30% to 40% improvement in coefficient of performance (COP) for heat pumps compared with existing 
  solutions. 
NEEXT ENGINEERING and ENOGIA share a common vision for waste heat recovery and power generation in key sectors such as 
geothermal energy, maritime applications and energy-intensive industries. They plan to combine their expertise to turn 
this innovation into tangible commercial opportunities and collaborative projects. 
To this end, NEEXT ENGINEERING will draw on ENOGIA's recognised expertise in the development of innovative 
turbomachinery and the supply of equipment for test benches and demonstrators. These installations, scheduled to be 
deployed and operational in the coming months, will help accelerate the development and commercialization of this 
promising technology.. 
For ENOGIA, the partnership represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen its position as a technology leader in low 
temperature waste heat conversion solutions. By integrating these new fluids, it will be able to offer its customers 
even more innovative and powerful solutions, maximising the added value of its equipment and return on investment. This 
breakthrough will enable ENOGIA to meet the growing expectations of its partners in terms of energy efficiency and 
sustainability. 
Firmly rooted in their respective regions - Belfort for NEEXT ENGINEERING and Marseille for ENOGIA - the two companies 
aim to develop sovereign solutions based on this disruptive innovation. The partnership is intended to enhance their 
visibility and competitiveness in international markets while contributing to the energy transition. 
By paving the way for a step change in energy efficiency, the alliance marks a decisive step in the development of 
sustainable, high-performance and environmentally friendly technologies and solutions. 
 
About NEEXT ENGINEERING 
Founded in 2022 in Belfort and employing a dozen people, NEEXT ENGINEERING draws on the unique energy expertise of 
northern Franche-Comté (eastern France near the Swiss and German borders). Through its two R&D programmes, SPARTA and 
REVOLT, the company is developing an innovative technology based on a new category of fluids known as "reactive 
fluids". These programmes aim to revolutionise the performance of thermodynamic cycles, particularly in terms of 
heat-to-power conversion efficiency and heat pump effectiveness. The SPARTA programme, supported by the "i-démo 3 
France 2030" call for projects, is dedicated to high-temperature/high-power applications, while the REVOLT programme 
focuses on low-temperature/low-power applications. These new fluids are the result of research led by Silvia Lasala, a 
researcher at the Laboratory of Reactions and Process ENGINEERING (LRGP), a joint CNRS and University of Lorraine 
research centre. The research was carried out as part of the REACHER project, which was awarded the prestigious ERC 
Starting Grant in 2022. Now patented, the candidate reactive fluids are covered by a global, exclusive, all-domain 
licence agreement for the full lifetime of the patents, granted by technology transfer acceleration company SATT Sayens 
to NEEXT ENGINEERING on November 14th, 2024. 
NEEXT ENGINEERING also leverages artificial intelligence and quantum computing to develop proprietary software for the 
design and control of energy production facilities. 
Named one of the 100 start-ups to invest in for 2025 by Challenges French magazine, NEEXT ENGINEERING is currently 
seeking EUR2 million to EUR3 million in funding to realise its ambitions. It has already completed an initial crowdfunding 
campaign and is considering a follow-up round. 
About ENOGIA 
ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology 
of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its 
wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or 
renewable heat. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and 
internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, the company has a strong commitment to CSR (rated "Advanced" 
by EthiFinance). It employs around 50 people involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally 
friendly technological solutions. 
ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. 
 
Press contacts: 
NEEXT ENGINEERING: 
press@neext.engineering 
ENOGIA: SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN agency 
Marianne Py, investor relations, marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.fr 
Isabelle Dray, press relations, isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.