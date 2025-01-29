Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.01.2025
WKN: A3DLE9 | ISIN: SE0017486889
29.01.2025 18:31 Uhr
ENOGIA: ENOGIA signs sales agent agreement with Atlas Copco Airpower to strengthen presence in the global marine market of waste heat recovery

Finanznachrichten News

DJ ENOGIA: ENOGIA signs sales agent agreement with Atlas Copco Airpower to strengthen presence in the global marine market of waste heat recovery 

ENOGIA 
ENOGIA: ENOGIA signs sales agent agreement with Atlas Copco Airpower to strengthen presence in the global marine market 
of waste heat recovery 
29-Jan-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
ENOGIA signs sales agent agreement with Atlas Copco Airpower to strengthen presence in the global marine market of 
waste heat recovery 
 
 
Marseille, January 29, 2025 - 6 p.m. 
 
ENOGIA (code ISIN: FR0014004974 - mnémonique: ALENO), an expert in heat-to-electricity conversion systems, has signed 
a sales agent agreement in which Atlas Copco Airpower NV will market the company's Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) 
machines. 
The agreement between ENOGIA, a specialist in innovative heat-to-energy conversion solutions with its compact ORC 
machines, and Atlas Copco Airpower NV, part of Atlas Copco Group, means that ENOGIA can benefit from Atlas Copco 
Airpower's commercial expertise and global network. The ORC machines complement Atlas Copco Airpower's product 
portfolio which includes Marine Steam Expanders and Marine CO2 compressors. 
ENOGIA aims to provide the delivery of efficient solutions tailored to the energy needs of marine operators, solidify 
the efforts in the energy transition and support the International Maritime Organization (IMO) target to make the 
marine industry net-zero emission in 2050. 
Arthur Leroux, Chairman and CEO of ENOGIA, stated: 
« This partnership with Atlas Copco marks a significant milestone in our international strategy. By collaborating with 
such a reputable player, we can significantly expand our impact and better address the needs of the marine market." 
 
Next financial communication: 
2024 annual sales: 6 February 2025 after market 
All ENOGIA's financial news on https://enogia.com/investisseurs 
 
About ENOGIA 
ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology 
of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its 
wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or 
renewable heat. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and 
internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, the company has a strong commitment to CSR (rated "Advanced" 
by EthiFinance). It employs around 50 people involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally 
friendly technological solutions. 
ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. 
Contacts 
ENOGIA              SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN        SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN   Isabelle Dray 
Antonin Pauchet         Marianne Py                    Press relations 
Deputy CEO            Investor relations       isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
antonin.pauchet@enogia.com04 84 marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.fr 01 56 88 11 29 
25 60 17             01 80 48 25 31

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: ENOGIA_AtlasCopco_PR_29012025

2077379 29-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2077379&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2025 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
