ENOGIA: ENOGIA signs sales agent agreement with Atlas Copco Airpower to strengthen presence in the global marine market of waste heat recovery

ENOGIA signs sales agent agreement with Atlas Copco Airpower to strengthen presence in the global marine market of waste heat recovery

Marseille, January 29, 2025 - 6 p.m.

ENOGIA (code ISIN: FR0014004974 - mnémonique: ALENO), an expert in heat-to-electricity conversion systems, has signed a sales agent agreement in which Atlas Copco Airpower NV will market the company's Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) machines.

The agreement between ENOGIA, a specialist in innovative heat-to-energy conversion solutions with its compact ORC machines, and Atlas Copco Airpower NV, part of Atlas Copco Group, means that ENOGIA can benefit from Atlas Copco Airpower's commercial expertise and global network. The ORC machines complement Atlas Copco Airpower's product portfolio which includes Marine Steam Expanders and Marine CO2 compressors.

ENOGIA aims to provide the delivery of efficient solutions tailored to the energy needs of marine operators, solidify the efforts in the energy transition and support the International Maritime Organization (IMO) target to make the marine industry net-zero emission in 2050.

Arthur Leroux, Chairman and CEO of ENOGIA, stated: « This partnership with Atlas Copco marks a significant milestone in our international strategy. By collaborating with such a reputable player, we can significantly expand our impact and better address the needs of the marine market."

Next financial communication: 2024 annual sales: 6 February 2025 after market

All ENOGIA's financial news on https://enogia.com/investisseurs

About ENOGIA

ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, the company has a strong commitment to CSR (rated "Advanced" by EthiFinance). It employs around 50 people involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653.

Contacts

ENOGIA
Antonin Pauchet
Deputy CEO
antonin.pauchet@enogia.com
04 84 25 60 17

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Marianne Py
Investor relations
marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.fr
01 80 48 25 31

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN
Isabelle Dray
Press relations
isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com
01 56 88 11 29

