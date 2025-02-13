DJ ENOGIA: ENOGIA appoints geothermal industry leader Gad Shoshan as Advisor to the Board of Directors

ENOGIA ENOGIA: ENOGIA appoints geothermal industry leader Gad Shoshan as Advisor to the Board of Directors 13-Feb-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENOGIA appoints geothermal industry leader Gad Shoshan as Advisor to the Board of Directors Marseille, 13 February 2025 - 6 p.m. ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO), a leader in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gad Shoshan as Advisor to the Board of Directors. With over three decades of experience in the renewable energy sector, Gad Shoshan is a recognized leader in the global geothermal industry as well as other renewable energy markets. His tenure at Ormat Technologies, where he held key leadership positions in sales and business development, was marked by his instrumental role in expanding the company's global footprint. Gad Shoshan played a decisive part in securing large-scale geothermal projects across multiple continents, particularly in Turkey and South Europe, and influenced the markets and the business development in Southeast Asia and across Europe. His strategic vision contributed to Ormat's emergence as a dominant player in the geothermal sector, enabling the company to establish long-term partnerships with utilities, governments, and private investors. In addition, Gad Shoshan is a welcomed speaker in many renewable energy events and communities, and a frequent lecturer as well as a mentor in leading universities in his homeland. Throughout his career, Shoshan led the development of geothermal power plants totaling hundreds of megawatts of installed capacity, helping to advance the global transition toward clean energy. His expertise extends beyond sales, encompassing project structuring, financing strategies, and market expansion, making him a highly valuable addition to ENOGIA's leadership team. A strong industry network to strengthen ENOGIA'S commercial strategy In his new role as Advisor to the Board of Directors at ENOGIA, Gad Shoshan will actively contribute to the company's growth strategy, with a particular focus on the "topline" pillar, which aims to increase order intake and expand recurring revenue streams. His strong industry network will help ENOGIA strengthen its commercial strategy, identify new business opportunities, and reinforce its positioning in the ORC (Organic Rankine Cycle) and heat-to-power markets. Arthur Leroux, Chairman and CEO of ENOGIA, commented: "We are honored to welcome Gad Shoshan as Advisor to the Board of Directors. His deep expertise in geothermal energy and his outstanding commercial track record will be instrumental as we accelerate our international expansion and enhance our commercial pipeline. With his guidance, we aim to strengthen our partnerships and further establish ENOGIA as a key player in energy efficiency and decarbonization solutions." Gad Shoshan added: "I am excited to join ENOGIA at such a transformative moment for the company. ENOGIA's innovative technology has immense potential to contribute to the energy transition by maximizing energy efficiency. Enogia is positioned at the most accurate place to deliver a flexible, reliable ORC technology-based solution that fits the global trends and changes of the energy market segment. I look forward to supporting the team in expanding its market presence and delivering long-term value to its customers and stakeholders." This appointment highlights ENOGIA's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with top industry experts to drive strategic objectives and long-term growth. Next event: 2024 annual results: 5 March 2025 after trading Find all of ENOGIA's news on https://enogia.com/investisseurs About ENOGIA ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, the company has a strong commitment to CSR (rated "Advanced" by EthiFinance). It employs around 50 people involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. Contacts SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN ENOGIA Antonin Pauchet Deputy CEO SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Isabelle Dray antonin.pauchet@enogia.com04 84 25 60 17 Marianne Py Investor relations Press relations marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 01 80 48 25 31 01 56 88 11 29

