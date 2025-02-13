Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unterschätzte Rohstoff hat explosives Potenzial! Hebeln Sie dieses noch mit dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CU5X | ISIN: FR0014004974 | Ticker-Symbol: 7BZ
Frankfurt
13.02.25
08:07 Uhr
2,070 Euro
-0,050
-2,36 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENOGIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENOGIA SAS 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.02.2025 18:31 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENOGIA: ENOGIA appoints geothermal industry leader Gad Shoshan as Advisor to the Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

DJ ENOGIA: ENOGIA appoints geothermal industry leader Gad Shoshan as Advisor to the Board of Directors 

ENOGIA 
ENOGIA: ENOGIA appoints geothermal industry leader Gad Shoshan as Advisor to the Board of Directors 
13-Feb-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
ENOGIA appoints geothermal industry leader 
Gad Shoshan as Advisor to the Board of Directors 
 
Marseille, 13 February 2025 - 6 p.m. 
 
ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO), a leader in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, is 
pleased to announce the appointment of Gad Shoshan as Advisor to the Board of Directors. 
With over three decades of experience in the renewable energy sector, Gad Shoshan is a recognized leader in the global 
geothermal industry as well as other renewable energy markets. His tenure at Ormat Technologies, where he held key 
leadership positions in sales and business development, was marked by his instrumental role in expanding the company's 
global footprint. 
Gad Shoshan played a decisive part in securing large-scale geothermal projects across multiple continents, particularly 
in Turkey and South Europe, and influenced the markets and the business development in Southeast Asia and across 
Europe. His strategic vision contributed to Ormat's emergence as a dominant player in the geothermal sector, enabling 
the company to establish long-term partnerships with utilities, governments, and private investors. 
In addition, Gad Shoshan is a welcomed speaker in many renewable energy events and communities, and a frequent lecturer 
as well as a mentor in leading universities in his homeland. 
Throughout his career, Shoshan led the development of geothermal power plants totaling hundreds of megawatts of 
installed capacity, helping to advance the global transition toward clean energy. His expertise extends beyond sales, 
encompassing project structuring, financing strategies, and market expansion, making him a highly valuable addition to 
ENOGIA's leadership team. 
A strong industry network to strengthen ENOGIA'S commercial strategy 
In his new role as Advisor to the Board of Directors at ENOGIA, Gad Shoshan will actively contribute to the company's 
growth strategy, with a particular focus on the "topline" pillar, which aims to increase order intake and expand 
recurring revenue streams. His strong industry network will help ENOGIA strengthen its commercial strategy, identify 
new business opportunities, and reinforce its positioning in the ORC (Organic Rankine Cycle) and heat-to-power markets. 
 
Arthur Leroux, Chairman and CEO of ENOGIA, commented: "We are honored to welcome Gad Shoshan as Advisor to the Board of 
Directors. His deep expertise in geothermal energy and his outstanding commercial track record will be instrumental as 
we accelerate our international expansion and enhance our commercial pipeline. With his guidance, we aim to strengthen 
our partnerships and further establish ENOGIA as a key player in energy efficiency and decarbonization solutions." 
Gad Shoshan added: "I am excited to join ENOGIA at such a transformative moment for the company. ENOGIA's innovative 
technology has immense potential to contribute to the energy transition by maximizing energy efficiency. Enogia is 
positioned at the most accurate place to deliver a flexible, reliable ORC technology-based solution that fits the 
global trends and changes of the energy market segment. I look forward to supporting the team in expanding its market 
presence and delivering long-term value to its customers and stakeholders." 
This appointment highlights ENOGIA's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with top industry experts to drive 
strategic objectives and long-term growth. 
 
 
Next event: 
2024 annual results: 5 March 2025 after trading 
 
Find all of ENOGIA's news on 
https://enogia.com/investisseurs 
 
 
About ENOGIA 
ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology 
of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its 
wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or 
renewable heat. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and 
internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, the company has a strong commitment to CSR (rated "Advanced" 
by EthiFinance). It employs around 50 people involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally 
friendly technological solutions. 
 
ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. 
 
 
 
Contacts 
 
 
                                       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
ENOGIA 
Antonin Pauchet         Deputy CEO SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN         Isabelle Dray 
antonin.pauchet@enogia.com04 84 25 60 17  Marianne Py 
                      Investor relations        Press relations 
                      marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
                      01 80 48 25 31          01 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Press Release Gad Shoshan Vdef EN

2086127 13-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086127&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2025 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.