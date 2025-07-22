Anzeige
WKN: A3CU5X | ISIN: FR0014004974 | Ticker-Symbol: 7BZ
Frankfurt
22.07.25 | 08:01
4,750 Euro
+12,29 % +0,520
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENOGIA SAS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENOGIA SAS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7604,94018:58
Dow Jones News
22.07.2025 18:33 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENOGIA: First-half 2025 revenue

DJ ENOGIA: First-half 2025 revenue 

ENOGIA 
ENOGIA: First-half 2025 revenue 
22-Jul-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
First-half 2025 revenue  
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
 ? Revenue up sharply by 51% at EUR5.4m 
  
 
 ? Order book at a record high of EUR17.6m at 30 June, reflecting sustained commercial momentum 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Marseille, 22 July 2025 - 6 p.m. 
 
  
 
ENOGIA (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, is 
reporting its revenue for the first half of 2025. 
 
Revenue (EURk)                H1 2025    H1 2024    Change 
 
Revenue             5,432     3,602     +51% 
 
ORC Modules           4,516     2,977     +52% 
 
Innovative Turbomachinery    916      625      +47%

For the six months to 30 June, ENOGIA's revenue totalled EUR5.4 million, up 51%, perfectly in line with the company's annual target (growth of over 50%). Export sales accounted for 88% of total revenue, up from 81% in the first half of 2024, primarily due to increased presence in Asia.

Strong momentum across both businesses

Revenue from the ORC Modules business amounted to EUR4.5 million in the first half, an increase of 52%. This performance was driven by progress on projects in the maritime, environmental and industrial sectors. The latter market is experiencing particularly strong growth, fuelled by the start of two major contracts in South Korea: the supply of ORC modules for a hydrogen fuel cell park in Ulsan, and an order from steel giant POSCO, which is ENOGIA's first project in manufacturing industry.

The Innovative Turbomachinery business generated revenue of EUR0.9 million in the first half, an increase of 47%. This momentum was driven notably by the major contract with Sunbo Unitech in supercritical CO2, in connection with the research programme run by KEPCO, South Korea's national electricity utility.

Hevatech, Atlas, NEEXT: high-profile partnerships

The first half of the year also saw the signing of several major partnerships, demonstrating the growing recognition enjoyed by ENOGIA's solutions. Following commercial alliances with Hevatech (to pool global sales networks) and Atlas Copco in the maritime sector, the company signed a technology partnership with NEEXT Engineering in April. This ambitious collaboration on reactive fluid technologies aims to revolutionise the energy efficiency of electricity generation in thermodynamic cycles (see press release dated 10 April 2025).

21% increase in the order book on a diversified base

At the same time, commercial momentum remained strong during the first six months, with the order book[1] reaching EUR17.6 million at 30 June 2025, up 21% compared with the end of 2024 (EUR14.5 million at 31 December).

The order book reflects several recent commercial wins in two new countries: a major contract in Singapore for a waste incineration facility, and a project in Colombia, where ENOGIA is to equip end-of-life oil wells.

The order book also benefited from the extension of the Ulsan contract and new orders in the maritime sector during the spring. Lastly, the Innovative Turbomachinery business secured several significant contracts in outsourced engineering services.

In this buoyant environment, ENOGIA confidently reaffirms its target of revenue growth of more than 50% for the full year.

ENOGIA will present its medium-term strategic ambitions after the close of trading on 4 September, in conjunction with the release of its half-year results.

Next events:

First-half 2025 results: 4 September 2025 after trading

SFAF meeting on 5 September 2025 at 8:30 a.m.

Webinar for retail investors on 8 September at 6 p.m.

Find all of ENOGIA's news on https://enogia.com/investisseurs 

About ENOGIA 
 
ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology 
of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its 
wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or 
renewable heat. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and 
internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, the company has a strong commitment to CSR (EcoVadis Label - 
Bronze category). It employs around 50 people involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally 
friendly technological solutions. 
 
  
 
ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
 
Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. 
 
  
 
Contacts 
 
                                 
 
                 
                               SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
 
 
ENOGIA            SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN                                      
Antonin Pauchet       Marianne Py           Isabelle Dray                   
                  Deputy CEO Investor relations 
antonin.pauchet@enogia.com04 marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com 
84 25 60 17         06 85 52 76 93 
                               Press relations 
                           isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
                               06 85 36 85 11

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Cumulative orders signed less the amount of progress on the contract. Progress is calculated as the ratio between the expenses incurred and the project expenditure budget.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 25 0722 CP ENO CA S1 Vdef EN

2172992 22-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2172992&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
