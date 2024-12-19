WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charmast has recalled about 488,000 power banks sold exclusively on Amazon.com due to fire and burn risks.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.Charmast said it has received 44 reports of the recalled power banks expanding, igniting, melting, overheating or smoking, including four reports of consumers receiving burns or blisters.The recall involves Charmast power banks, model W1056. They were sold in black, blue, green, mint, pink and white colors.The company has asked its customers to stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Charmast for instructions on how to receive a full refund.To receive a refund, consumers will be required to provide photographs of their model W1056 power bank, their names and dates of the photograph written in indelible (permanent) marker above the label, and the severed power cord.The company has asked customers to dispose of the power banks in accordance with local and state regulations.The recalled power banks were sold exclusively at Amazon.com from December 2018 through September 2024 for between $14 and $25.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX