Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Cosmoprof North America Builds on Smashing Success of the First Miami Showcase for the Second Upcoming Show

In January 2025, Cosmoprof North America Will Return to the Miami Beach Convention Center with Enhanced Opportunities and Experiences.

For its second-ever beauty showcase in Miami, Cosmoprof North America has big plans for its 2025 return to the Miami Beach Convention Center from January 21 - 23. Following an extraordinary debut in 2024, this edition promises an even richer experience for the beauty industry. From added networking opportunities and in-person events to an even larger exhibit, this show is expected to exceed all expectations.

The event's second edition has experienced significant growth, featuring over 800 exhibitors from 43 countries-a 17% increase from 2024. This expansion reflects the increasing global demand and relevance of the beauty industry. Additionally, the show floor has grown by more than 10%, highlighting the event's enhanced importance within the sector.

The exhibitor lineup is notably diverse, showcasing strong international representation through country pavilions highlighting innovations recognized for their cultural and historical significance in the beauty industry. Returning pavilions include those from Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and Turkey. Furthermore, new pavilions from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Fiji will debut in Miami, demonstrating the expanding global scope of the trade show.

Exhibitors and attendees alike will be presented with new and elevated networking opportunities. For the first time, Cosmoprof North America attendees can take advantage of the AI-powered matchmaking tool, "My Match," for tailored connections. My Match is designed to connect attendees with beauty brands and suppliers who align with their goals, making this edition more targeted than ever before.

The in-person experience will be enhanced with additional registration desks onsite, the option to pick up badges as early as two days before the show's opening day, and 18 food and beverage options at the convention center (double that of the previous edition), all designed to facilitate smoother and more engaging interactions.

BUYER PROGRAM

The Buyer Program facilitates curated matchmaking opportunities between exhibitors and key beauty industry buyers. This year, the program will host participating buyers from retailers such as Bloomingdale's, Costco, HSN, Macy's, Neiman Marcus, SalonCentric, Urban Outfitters, and Walgreens, as well as brands such as Algenist, Clinique, Estée Lauder, Revlon, Tula Skincare, Versed Skin, and more.

COSMOTRENDS

CosmoTrends, in collaboration with BEAUTYSTREAMS, features the most innovative products from Cosmoprof North America exhibitors. It offers an exclusive look at everything cutting-edge in the cosmetics industry and is supported by an exclusive CosmoTalks session and an on-site installation featuring those products. For the first time, the CosmoTrends report will be enhanced with additional data covering market opportunities and trend forecasts.

COSMOTALKS

Expert speaker sessions will showcase creativity, inspiration, and business insights through a wide range of seminars and workshops that delve into different topics of the beauty industry. This year, a notable new panel discussion is a powerhouse panel hosted by Women's Wear Daily and TikTok, exploring how TikTok Shop and TikTok for Business are transforming the beauty landscape.

PRESS ZONE

Exhibitors can connect one-on-one with select press and influencers through the Press Zone, an exclusive opportunity at Cosmoprof North America. 2025. Media participants come from well-renowned publications such as Byrdie, Forbes, Good Housekeeping, and Refinery29, and hosted beauty influencers have a combined Instagram following of over 2.8 million.

Separate from the Press Zone, make-up artist and leading beauty YouTuber Nikkie de Jager / NikkieTutorials will also attend.

COACHING PROGRAM

Following its successful debut in Las Vegas, the Coaching Program, designed to help exhibitors refine their marketing strategies, perfect their pitches, and navigate high-stakes meetings with industry insiders, is coming to Miami. In this structured networking environment, selected exhibitor applicants will be set up with industry insiders to gain game-changing insights on how to build their brands better. The 2025 roster of coaches features a powerhouse of expertise, including Janelle Freeman - Buyer for Beauty who pioneered at Net-A-Porter; Karen Young - Founder of The Young Group; Liliana Dominguez - Co-Founder of SESPAA; and Maria Torres - Latina entrepreneur whose company represented brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino and Nicole Musco - Director of Global Product Development at Jane Iredale.

To register now, visit https://cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/miami/.

Explore the show: https://miami-directory.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/newfront.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit: WWW.INFORMAMARKETS.COM.

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organizer in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art, and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2024 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 248,000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, and 3.012 exhibitors from 69 countries. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2054 is scheduled from March 20 to 23, 2025, in Bologna - Italy. Cosmoprof's B2B format is constantly able to support companies and stakeholders in their business all over the world with specific tools and initiatives adapted to each market. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof Asia, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN. For more information, please visit: WWW.COSMOPROF.COM.

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights and professionalism of the beauty industry, and is committed to the long-term success of beauty professionals and the businesses that employ and support them. As the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry, PBA advocates for legislation on behalf of the industry, including such things as fighting against deregulation. PBA also provides curated resources to empower members, including education, business tools and resources, curated healthcare and insurance options, exclusive events, charitable initiatives, scholarships, networking opportunities and proprietary reports and data. Members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students, and industry suppliers. For more information on membership, please visit: WWW.PROBEAUTY.ORG/JOIN.

