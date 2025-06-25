This year's awards program recognized trailblazing practitioners and teams from established market leaders and high-growth innovators across 8 different categories

TechTarget, Inc. ("Informa TechTarget") (Nasdaq: TTGT), global growth accelerator and leading provider of intent data and insights to the B2B technology sector, today announced the 2025 EMEA winners of the Archer Awards, the Company's annual awards program that recognizes customers for Go-to-Market excellence. This year's winners are driving breakthrough marketing and sales results in their industries. Winners were announced at Informa TechTarget's ROI Summit EMEA in London on June 24, 2025.

You can see the full list of this year's winners here

"We are very proud to honour these incredible companies for the impact they are making in EMEA in partnership with Informa TechTarget," said Brent Boswell, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, International, TechTarget. "By leveraging strategic guidance, highly targeted audiences, buyer-relevant content and precision intent data, they are achieving greater outcomes across the entire product lifecycle from R&D to ROI. Congratulations to all our winners!"

An expert panel evaluated nominations and selected the winners based on criteria established for each category.

2025 EMEA Archer Awards Company Winners

Best Integrated Media Program

Schneider Electric

Best Content Program

Akamai

Best Pipeline Generation

Barracuda

Best Thought Leadership Program

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Digital Team of the Year

Intel and Dentsu

Intent-Driven Marketing Excellence

Verizon Business

Intent-Driven Sales Excellence

Trend Micro UK

Partner Marketing Excellence

Capgemini and Amazon Web Services (AWS)

About the Archer Awards

Informa TechTarget's annual Archer Awards program recognizes innovative customers in North America, EMEA and APAC: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with Informa TechTarget.

About Informa TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), which also refers to itself as Informa TechTarget, informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers, helping accelerate growth from R&D to ROI.

With a vast reach of over 220 highly targeted technology-specific websites and over 50 million permissioned first-party audience members, Informa TechTarget has a unique understanding of and insight into the technology market.

Underpinned by those audiences and their data, we offer expert-led, data-driven, and digitally enabled services that have the potential to deliver significant impact and measurable outcomes to our clients:

Trusted information that shapes the industry and informs investment

Intelligence and advice that guides and influences strategy

Advertising that grows reputation and establishes thought leadership

Custom content that engages and prompts action

Intent and demand generation that more precisely targets and converts

Informa TechTarget is headquartered in Boston, MA and has offices in 19 global locations. For more information, visit informatechtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

